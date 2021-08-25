Tom Zirpoli: A little advice for students starting college | COMMENTARY

This is the start of a new academic year for about 20 million college students across the country. Here is some friendly advice, especially for those starting their first year, from someone who has worked in higher education for over 40 years.
Please note that someone is spending a lot of money in order for you to attend college. Perhaps it is your money, money from your family, or a scholarship from a government agency investing in your education. Regardless, make the most of this investment in your future. It is an opportunity many Americans can’t afford.
My most basic advice is this: Go to class. I told you it was basic. You’d be surprised by how many college students skip class, which is a good way to miss important material and insult your professor at the same time.
If you have to miss a class due to an illness or other unavoidable circumstance, email your professor and ask to please be excused. Let her know that you will get the missed material from another student. Then, at the next class meeting, talk to the professor and apologize in person. Don’t ask, “What did I miss?” It is not her responsibility to repeat the class for you. It is your responsibility to get the material from another student.
During the first few weeks of each new semester, visit your professors in their offices. Most colleges require professors to post office hours. Make an appointment or drop by during office hours. Introduce yourself and tell them a little about yourself. Professors teach dozens of students each semester and learning everyone’s name is a challenge. This one-to-one meeting will help the professor remember your name. Your introduction will also be a sign of maturity and good social skills. When you need a letter of reference down the road for graduate school or a job, these relationships will be helpful.
In addition, some of your professors are doing interesting research and may invite you to assist them. You may even get your name included in a publication, which is significant if you are thinking about graduate school.
Don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. Asking for help, during or after class, demonstrates that you care about doing well in class. As a professor, the value of knowing a student cares goes a long way.
Don’t put off class assignments. You are likely taking several classes at a time. Get a semester calendar and plan out assignments, projects, and tests. This will enable you to see the bigger picture and keep up to speed without all-nighters and stressing a major project you should have started a month ago. Do as much of your work ahead of time as you can so if an emergency comes up – and they always do – or you just get sick, you will not fall too far behind. As I tell my students: Don’t put off for tomorrow what you can do today. Tomorrow is likely to be busier than you think.
The semester is usually just 15 weeks long. You’ll have plenty of time for recreation between semesters and during holidays and summers. For those 15 weeks, school should be your number one priority. If school work is not your number one priority during those 15 weeks, perhaps you are not ready for college. When you have to choose between a party and studying for an 8 a.m. test the next morning, make the responsible choice.
I can’t tell you how many seniors applying to graduate school wish they took school more seriously during their first and second years. No matter how well they do during their junior and senior years, their poor grades during their first and second year take a toll on their grade-point average, which may exclude them from some graduate schools and programs.
College students tend to be attracted to other students similar to themselves. If you find yourself hanging out with other students who find more time to party than to go to class and study, you should question your commitment to college and the investment you are willing to make for your future. Find a different group of friends.
Get involved in college activities and clubs outside of the classroom. These activities develop social and leadership skills and open the door for more long-term, healthy relationships. These activities look good on your resume, too.
Find the major that is a good fit for you, not your parents or grandparents. They had their chance. This is your chance to set your own path in life.
Good luck and remember: Go to class!
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.