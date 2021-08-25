Tom Zirpoli: A little advice for students starting college | COMMENTARY

Don’t put off class assignments. You are likely taking several classes at a time. Get a semester calendar and plan out assignments, projects, and tests. This will enable you to see the bigger picture and keep up to speed without all-nighters and stressing a major project you should have started a month ago. Do as much of your work ahead of time as you can so if an emergency comes up – and they always do – or you just get sick, you will not fall too far behind. As I tell my students: Don’t put off for tomorrow what you can do today. Tomorrow is likely to be busier than you think.