Tom Zirpoli: ‘Please help us.’ Carroll Hospital voices raise alarm about rising COVID rates. | COMMENTARY

Dr. Mark Goldstein, chief of emergency medicine, said, “Our Carroll Hospital staff has one primary mission: To serve this community by taking care of you and your loved ones when you are sick or injured. As we head into the winter holiday season, our team is wearing thin. We have weathered onslaughts of COVID, wave after wave. For many, these waves are blips in the news cycle or perhaps fodder for political fights. For us at the hospital, however, they translate into patients spilling out into the hallways and waiting room, desperate family members, and patients struggling to breathe as we muster whatever resources we can to push oxygen into their lungs.