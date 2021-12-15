Tom Zirpoli: ‘Please help us.’ Carroll Hospital voices raise alarm about rising COVID rates. | COMMENTARY

Garrett Hoover is president of Carroll Hospital and he is alarmed about the COVID-19 rates in Carroll County. So I reached out to him and others at the hospital for their thoughts.
“This pandemic continues without an end in sight and the heaviest blows fall on the staff of our hospitals and health care systems,” Hoover said. “We are in our 21st month of COVID-19 and the overwhelming number of acutely ill patients continues to outpace our limited resources. Hospitals have run out of beds or more commonly have run out of staff.
“At Carroll Hospital, our Emergency Department has been seeing over 125 patients per day, and our Critical Care Unit is full. We have witnessed a 100% increase in COVID inpatients in the last 4 days. Today [Dec. 10], we have 46 patients with COVID-19 and 87% of these patients are unvaccinated with an average age of 55 years old. Ninety-eight percent of our patients in our critical care beds with COVID are unvaccinated.”
Dr. Mark Olszyk, chief medical officer, said, “I wish we could hire a skywriter to get the message out. We are overwhelmed and it’s as bad as I’ve seen it. I am growing increasingly concerned with the mental and moral health of our providers and staff. We have moved beyond ‘burnout’ and into moral injury.
“Our only hope is that folks get vaccinated and boosted. I asked the Emergency Department and Critical Care Unit nurses what the unvaccinated say before they are admitted or intubated. At that point, they ask for the vaccine. But they cannot get it because they are too ill.
“Because we are flooded with COVID-19 patients, we now need to postpone surgeries. It will only get worse as winter sets in and omicron takes hold.”
Stephanie Reid is chief nursing officer. “As Carroll Hospital and our entire community and nation experience nearly two years of COVID-19, our health care staff is emotionally and physically drained,” she said. “We are seeing much sadness as we struggle to care for our families, neighbors, and friends.
“Nurses and other providers continue to educate our community on the benefits of receiving the vaccine and boosters to help prevent or decrease the severity of COVID-19. I can share that as a nurse for 44 years, this is the most devastating experience in health care for me.”
Kevin Walsh, a physician assistant in the Emergency Department, said, “As a physician assistant who has spent my entire career in the Emergency Department, I can tell you that COVID-19 has changed the face of emergency medicine. It has challenged the strongest providers and nurses. It has ended careers and redirected others.
“When the vaccinations started, there was a glimmer of hope. Even if it wasn’t 100% effective, it diminished the symptoms and kept most people out of the hospital. Sadly, today, we are seeing folks who are not vaccinated with symptoms that are literally suffocating them, making it nearly impossible to breathe without supplemental oxygen and medications. As a resident of Carroll County, it is heartbreaking to take care of friends and neighbors who have become severely ill, sometimes spending weeks to months in the hospital, and in some cases never going home.
“What’s the best piece of advice I can give people? Get vaccinated. Get the booster. Not only does it help protect you, but it helps protect your loved ones, your friends, and our community.”
Jessica Hansen is an Emergency Department nurse. “In the beginning, it seemed we were all superheroes,” she said. “Today it seems everyone is emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausted. In the beginning, COVID-19 had a stigma. Now it is everywhere.
“It seems more and more nurses are leaving the bedside because of burnout. The state’s hospitals are overloaded with sick people and there is nowhere for these people to go. Every day creates a new challenge that we can only get through together. We need the support of our community. Please be kind, support us, and know that we are all trying our best.”
Dr. Mark Goldstein, chief of emergency medicine, said, “Our Carroll Hospital staff has one primary mission: To serve this community by taking care of you and your loved ones when you are sick or injured. As we head into the winter holiday season, our team is wearing thin. We have weathered onslaughts of COVID, wave after wave. For many, these waves are blips in the news cycle or perhaps fodder for political fights. For us at the hospital, however, they translate into patients spilling out into the hallways and waiting room, desperate family members, and patients struggling to breathe as we muster whatever resources we can to push oxygen into their lungs.
“The health care system had serious challenges prior to COVID. But this relentless disease has pushed it over the brink. We have one request to our community: Do what you can to avoid getting and spreading COVID. We know vaccines and boosters work because over 80% of our hospitalized patients are unvaccinated. Nearly all the patients we have seen die from the disease have been unvaccinated. When you protect yourself, you are protecting your family, your neighbors, your community, and doing your part to sustain our hospital. Please help us.”
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.