Top Zirpoli: The Big Lie crumbles and yet persists | COMMENTARY

It seems that some Republicans are starting to think that their place in history may be more important than their allegiance to a former one-term president and his Big Lie about winning a second term. Former Attorney General Bill Barr is the latest to find his soul and speak the truth. Barr told Jonathan Karl during an interview in The Atlantic, “My attitude was: It was put-up or shut-up time. If there was evidence of fraud, I have no motive to suppress it. But my suspicion all the way along is that there was nothing there. It was all bullshit.”