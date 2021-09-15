Tom Scanlan: School board meetings need more dialogue, less division | COMMENTARY

What truly concerns me is how the Board of Education meetings have devolved into the politics of division. Educators worked harder than ever last year, yet they were vilified by some members of the public for wanting their schools to be safe environments. The controversy over safety has become embroiled in the debate over wearing masks in school. The CCPS website lists the school system’s seven Core Values. “A Safe and Orderly Learning Environment” is one of them. Superintendent Steven Lockard and Health Officer Ed Singer requested masks be worn in schools. Every other surrounding county is requiring masks, as are most of our surrounding states, including Pennsylvania. The State Board of Education votes on a statewide mandate on Sept. 14. I do not understand the political posturing when faced with the reality of rising COVID cases in the county. Nobody likes wearing a mask, and masks are not perfect. There are no guarantees, but we know they are an effective mitigation strategy, especially when social distancing is virtually impossible in a school.