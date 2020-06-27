Gordon: Inaugural Carroll County Balloon Festival will bring some high-flying magic [COMMENTARY]

Have you ever wanted to fly over the beautiful Maryland countryside and enjoy the picturesque views of Carroll County from a hot air balloon? If you’re looking for a family-friendly event this summer, Maryland’s newest balloon festival is coming to Carroll County this August.
The Carroll County Balloon Festival will be hosted at the Carroll County Agriculture Center on Aug. 29-30. Hot air balloon festivals are held annually worldwide, allowing hot air balloon operators and attendees to gather throughout the year. In the Mid-Atlantic region several balloon festivals are held annually, and now Carroll County has a welcome addition.
The festival activities include three mass ascension flights of up to 15 hot air balloons, special shape balloons, passenger balloon flights, tethered balloon rides, balloon training demonstrations, a kids zone, a balloon glow event (in which balloons are fired while tethered to the ground), and retail and food vendors.
Balloon festival attendees will have many opportunities to photograph and capture the beauty of hot air balloons as they grace the sky above. This event will offer an exciting and magical experience for attendees. On Sunday, Aug. 30, flights are scheduled to launch just before the 5K Run/Walk event that is being hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster. The 5K Run/Walk “Run with the Balloons” event is planned to begin just after the mass balloon ascension takes place. This will offer a stunning visual for participants while supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, as a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the club.
“We are excited to partner with the Carroll County Balloon Festival for this special event. It is going to be a timely celebration, as we know people are excited to get outdoors and have some fun as a family,” said Sean Davis, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster. “The 5K family event is going to offer something for everyone. You can run, walk, or even bring your dog along.”
Event sponsors include Northrop Realty, Andrews Construction Inc., CBD Advantage, Herl’s Bath & Home Solutions Inc., Kitchen Saver Custom Cabinet Renewal, Leaf Filter Gutter Protection and Rentals Unlimited. Media partners for the Carroll County Balloon Festival include WJZ 13 CBS Baltimore and WTTR AM 1470.
The inaugural Carroll County Balloon Festival will take attendees to new heights while positively supporting our community.
Individuals interested in attending the Carroll County Balloon Festival should visit www.CarrollCountyBalloonFestival.com for additional information.
Tom Gordon, a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, writes from Westminster. He writes every other Saturday. Email him at tgordonwrites@gmail.com.