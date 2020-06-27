Gordon: Inaugural Carroll County Balloon Festival will bring some high-flying magic [COMMENTARY]

Balloon festival attendees will have many opportunities to photograph and capture the beauty of hot air balloons as they grace the sky above. This event will offer an exciting and magical experience for attendees. On Sunday, Aug. 30, flights are scheduled to launch just before the 5K Run/Walk event that is being hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster. The 5K Run/Walk “Run with the Balloons” event is planned to begin just after the mass balloon ascension takes place. This will offer a stunning visual for participants while supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster, as a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the club.