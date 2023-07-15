Tim Weber: Legalization of marijuana and edibles has hidden dangers for our children | COMMENTARY

With the recent vote to legalize marijuana, particularly THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), edibles are flooding the market.

While many argue for the benefits of marijuana use, particularly for medical purposes and adult recreational consumption, the focus on potential risks, especially for children, has been alarmingly overlooked. Of particular concern is the rise in popularity of THC-infused edibles, which pose significant dangers to our young ones. There is an urgent need for regulation to protect our children.

The legalization of THC has opened the floodgates to many products containing this psychoactive compound, with edibles being the most popular.

Edibles, encompassing a wide range of food and beverage products infused with THC, have proven highly appealing to children because of their colorful packaging, enticing flavors and resemblance to regular snacks. This presents a grave danger as unknowing children can mistake these edibles for harmless treats, leading to accidental ingestion.

Unlike smoking or vaping, where the immediate effects can be noticed, the delayed onset of edibles can lead to unsuspecting children consuming large doses without realizing it. This can result in severe adverse reactions — rapid heart rate, hallucinations, panic attacks, and in extreme cases, seizures and possibly death.

The potency of THC in these edibles varies greatly, making it difficult for parents and medical professionals to predict the effects accurately.

The marketing and packaging of THC edibles are often in attractive packaging and appeal to children. Bright colors, cartoon characters and packaging resembling popular candies or snacks blur the line between a child-friendly treat and a potentially harmful substance. This deliberate strategy by manufacturers undermines the efforts of parents and caregivers to keep dangerous substances out of the hands of children.

While child-resistant packaging is a legal requirement for THC edibles in some regions, it is not foolproof. Curious and determined children can still find ways to access these products, especially when they witness adults consuming them casually.

Furthermore, with the growing popularity and wider availability of THC edibles, the risk of unintended accessibility increases, as these products can find their way into schools, playgrounds or social gatherings where children are present.

To ensure the safety of our children, there is an urgent need for comprehensive regulation surrounding THC edibles. First and foremost, strict guidelines should be implemented for the packaging and marketing of these products, eliminating any child-friendly elements that may entice young ones. Additionally, clear labeling, warning signs and standardized dosages should be enforced to provide accurate information to adults and prevent accidental ingestion.

In conjunction with regulations, comprehensive educational campaigns must be launched to inform parents, guardians and the general public about the potential risks associated with THC edibles.

Parents should be equipped with the knowledge necessary to identify these products and safeguard their children from accidental exposure. Awareness campaigns should also emphasize responsible consumption and proper storage of THC-infused edibles to minimize the chances of children gaining access to them.

In conclusion, while the legalization of THC might have its merits, the risks it poses to children cannot be ignored. The rise of THC edibles presents a hidden danger that demands immediate attention.

Through stringent regulations, responsible marketing practices and education, we can create an environment that protects our children from accidental ingestion and the potential health hazards associated with THC edibles.

It is our duty as a society to prioritize the well-being and safety of our most vulnerable members and prevent a generation from falling victim to this tragic oversight.

Tim Weber lives in Westminster.