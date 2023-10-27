Tim Weber: Early investment in our children will pay dividends | COMMENTARY

Amid the ongoing debate surrounding juvenile justice, it’s essential to remember that these discussions are not merely theoretical exercises. They directly affect the lives and futures of countless young individuals.

As someone who has dedicated years to the prevention field in Carroll County and has personal experience with the consequences of poor choices, I firmly believe that early intervention and prevention programs are the keys to steering our youth away from delinquency.

My journey in this field has been marked by evolving perspectives on what constitutes effective prevention. It all boils down to these fundamental beliefs: That the foundation for a successful life lies in making healthy choices, family, having positive role models, nurturing positive friendships and being aware of the sources of strength within oneself and the community.

Recently, I had the privilege of participating in the “Sources of Strength” program through my work at the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office. This evidence-based program takes a unique approach by moving upstream in the prevention process, rather than just focusing on rescuing individuals who have already fallen into the metaphorical pool of trouble.

Imagine a river where people are constantly drifting downstream, and for years, we’ve been solely focused on saving them once they reach the end or even at the beginning of the river. “Sources of Strength” recognizes the value of identifying and addressing the root causes upstream before young lives are swept into the river by negative influences.

This program doesn’t wait until adolescence or young adulthood. It starts working with children at a very early age, instilling in them the tools they need to make healthy choices, develop meaningful relationships and be resilient when facing adversity. It teaches them not only to make better decisions but also to reach out and help others in need.

I consider myself fortunate to live in a county where the importance of such programs is acknowledged and acted upon. Our teachers, counselors, school administrators and community leaders play a pivotal role in creating an environment that fosters positive growth and development.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, my employer and the Carroll County Health Department are also actively engaged in supporting evidence-based programs like “Sources of Strength.”

However, it’s essential to clarify that advocating for early intervention and prevention programs doesn’t negate the need for consequences for delinquent behavior.

As someone who struggled with substance use from an early age, I understand the necessity of accountability. The consequences I faced throughout my years of addiction were instrumental in pushing me to seek help and change my life.

The key lies in striking a balance between punishment and prevention. We must ensure that punitive measures are in place for behavior that persists despite interventions.

Simultaneously, we need to implement comprehensive prevention programs that empower our children to make healthy choices from the start.

Ultimately, the success of these initiatives hinges on a collaborative effort involving families, schools and the surrounding community. By giving our youths the tools they need to make positive decisions and by fostering an environment that promotes growth and resilience, we can help them navigate the challenges of adolescence and set them on a path toward a brighter future.

In the end, early intervention is not just about saving lives; it’s about shaping the leaders and contributors of tomorrow. Our investment in the well-being and potential of our youths today will pay dividends for our communities and society in the years to come.

Tim Weber is the community education liaison in the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office. He writes from Westminster