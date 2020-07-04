Our View: Thumbs up to honoring Homayouni, Food Sunday reopening, following dreams, Inn supporting troops

THUMBS UP: We’re glad to see the move afoot to honor former South Carroll High School student and boys lacrosse player Noah Homayouni, who lost his life in an unspeakable tragedy in April. The plan is to set up a permanent memorial at the high school stadium for Homayouni, who was shot and killed along with his neighbor by a Gaithersburg man. The group behind the effort has not settled on exactly what will be done. Among the ideas being considered: A commemorative plaque, designating a student section in the bleachers at Parker Field in his honor or perhaps building a wall memorializing former Cavaliers. A Go Fund Me page has been created, and its goal of raising $10,000 to go toward a memorial of some kind is well underway. As of Friday morning, more than $6,200 had been raised. “Whatever they decide to do, I think there will be plenty of money there,” Tim Novotny, South Carroll’s athletic director, told us. “Plus it will kick-start the foundation. I know they want to do a scholarship in Noah’s name, too.”