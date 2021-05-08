Our View: Thumbs up for voters in volume, vaccines to the masses, local musician trying to make it big | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: To more steps toward normalcy. With COVID-19 vaccines more available these days, it’s good to see Carroll County taking measures to get doses out en masse. This week the Carroll County Health Department began offering vaccine clinics inside TownMall of Westminster, where the Sears department store used to reside. Walk-ins were being permitted as of Thursday during clinic hours as vaccine supply allows. The department plans to hold clinics at varied hours, likely three days per week, to make them as accessible as possible. “We just want to make it easy for people to get vaccinated,” Health Officer Ed Singer said during Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. “This is what’s going to get us back to normal.” Moderna clinics have been set for Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. Clinic dates and times can be found at cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links. According to Carroll County Health Department data, 47.7% of all Carroll County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 35.5% are fully vaccinated. Singer noted that it appears likely the federal government will approve the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as 12. There are about 8,000 people in Carroll ages 12 to 15. Singer said they are already working on a partnership with LifeBridge Health to help get enough Pfizer vaccine to be able to run a clinic at TownMall open only to those in the 12 to 17 age group.