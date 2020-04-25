Our View: Thumbs up to essential workers, getting donations while staying in business, raising money for tenants, celebrating an important birthday

THUMBS UP: Throughout the coronavirus crisis, people have been quick to honor the most obvious heroes, such as hospital workers. But there are plenty of other groups who help keep our lives going — that’s why they are called “essential” workers — and we are glad that so many of them are getting recognition for what they do. One such group is grocery store workers. Many precautions have been taken to protect the workers, such as installing Plexiglass shields or handing out masks in some places and keeping clear social distancing in place everywhere, but these clerks are still taking a risk every time they come in to stock shelves or work a check-out shift. Some of the clerks we spoke to recently said customers have generally been very appreciative of them, but they don’t want to be compared to first responders and doctors and nurses and be called heroes. “I feel like I am just doing my job," said Diana Freundel, a cashier at the Westminster Weis. Brian Haines, who works at the Westminster Walmart, summed it up well: “Certainly hero is not the word I am going to throw around, but it is playing a role. If that’s the little bit of normalcy I can give myself and give someone else before they have to spend the next 22 hours in their house with their family going nuts? That means something to me to be able to offer that.”