Our View: Thumbs up to essential workers, getting donations while staying in business, raising money for tenants, celebrating an important birthday

THUMBS UP: Throughout the coronavirus crisis, people have been quick to honor the most obvious heroes, such as hospital workers. But there are plenty of other groups who help keep our lives going — that’s why they are called “essential” workers — and we are glad that so many of them are getting recognition for what they do. One such group is grocery store workers. Many precautions have been taken to protect the workers, such as installing Plexiglass shields or handing out masks in some places and keeping clear social distancing in place everywhere, but these clerks are still taking a risk every time they come in to stock shelves or work a check-out shift. Some of the clerks we spoke to recently said customers have generally been very appreciative of them, but they don’t want to be compared to first responders and doctors and nurses and be called heroes. “I feel like I am just doing my job," said Diana Freundel, a cashier at the Westminster Weis. Brian Haines, who works at the Westminster Walmart, summed it up well: “Certainly hero is not the word I am going to throw around, but it is playing a role. If that’s the little bit of normalcy I can give myself and give someone else before they have to spend the next 22 hours in their house with their family going nuts? That means something to me to be able to offer that.”
THUMBS UP: Old Westminster Winery indefinitely closed its tasting room last month due to the coronavirus pandemic and, thus, needed to change the way it did business and engaged with the community. So winery employees started doing home deliveries for customers who still want to buy wine, while also asking customers to donate food and other goods. They leave donations on their doorsteps for the employees to pick up when they deliver, according to Ashli Johnson, who founded the winery along with her siblings, Drew Baker and Lisa Hinton. Through her husband, Johnson reached out and got Crossroads Church and Crossroads Community Center involved, coordinating one day a week to deliver the goods to the food pantry at the community center. Johnson said the winery’s team of six has been delivering about 400-500 orders on a weekly basis — 150 orders were delivered April 17 alone. “The support has been overwhelming,” Johnson told us. “People are leaving not just one bag — some homes are leaving two, three or four bags of items they want to donate — and it has really been such a cool thing to witness firsthand."
THUMBS UP: With employment a tremendous issue everywhere — absolutely including Carroll County, where some 10,000 unemployment claims have been filed since the coronavirus crisis began in earnest, compared to the 31 filed the first week of March. Even with federal stimulus checks arriving, losing a job or taking a forced paycut or furlough makes paying rent that much more difficult. Jenni Utz, a real estate investment specialist at Utz Property Management, said she looks at those who use her services as close friends and family memberes and wanted to help as many as she could during the economic downturn. So Utz joined a group of members of the National Association of Residential Property Managers for a brainstorming session, and a GoFundMe was born. The online crowdfunding campaign, at www.gofundme.com/f/n7wfp-tenants-affected-by-covid19, was created April 1 to help tenants pay rent, and is closing in on its April goal of $3,000. “We all need to work together toward a solution,” Utz told us. “We screen our tenants very well, so none of this has anything to do with the ability of our tenants to pay. They’re just good people facing difficult situations.”
THUMBS UP: One early casualty of the pandemic was celebrations. Kids’ birthday parties quickly became a no-no, with getting together for cake and games and opening presents replaced by parades of cars driving past a home at an appointed time, honking, saying hi and delivering presents at a safe social distance. But birthdays aren’t just for the young and milestones deserve to be honored. George Beck’s family envisioned and planned a big party with lots of guests at a local facility to celebrate Beck’s 100th birthday. It being unsafe to do so right now, the party was put on hold, but it didn’t stop friends and family from decorating Beck’s lawn and showing up in front of his Carroll Lutheran Village on a windy, rainy Tuesday afternoon, April 21, to wave, wish him well and sing “Happy Birthday.” Beck, who grew up during the Great Depression, is a World War II veteran and spent a long career as an electrical engineer, watched and waved back at the well-wishers, saying he was surprised and pleased by the impromptu party. “It went very well,” Beck told us.