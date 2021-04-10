Our View: Thumbs up for youth giving back, ‘The Walking Fool,’ Opening Day; thumbs down for pandemic’s effect on music education | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: It’s nice to see people giving back to the community, and those who have done so during the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year have been commended in these pages. Kira Ridinger, all of 10 years old, decided she’d like to do something in time for Easter holiday at Lorien Taneytown, just as she has done for every holiday since last March. With the help of some family members, she delivered Easter baskets and other items to the folks who call Lorien their home. With younger sister Kloe’s help, Kira filled 61 Easter baskets and stuffed 120 Easter eggs to be hidden around the nursing home for residents to find. Kira started by making cards and bought balloons, puzzle books, and other knick-knacks from Dollar Tree to be distributed to the residents. “Making people smile makes me so happy,” Kira told us. “People should be happy so when COVID hit and we couldn’t bring our dogs, I thought, ‘Why not bring other things to them so they could be happy? ... It makes me feel so warm inside that they can smile on the holidays.”