Our View: Thumbs down for a lack of vaccine in Carroll; up for a timely town hall, hoops honors for a local grad | COMMENTARY

THUMBS DOWN: According to Maryland Department of Health figures, Carroll ranked 20th out of the 24 counties (including Baltimore city) per capita in vaccine doses allocated by the state. Through Feb. 28, Carroll had received 16,543 doses, which works out to about 98 doses per 1,000 in population. The state average was 152 doses per 1,000, with Kent County receiving nearly three times as many doses as Carroll per capita. Dorchester, Garrett, Talbot, Worcester and Wicomico counties, as well as Baltimore city, all received at least twice as many per capita as Carroll. “It’s been very frustrating for us,” Ed Singer, the county’s health officer, told us. “I’ve complained loudly about it. ... The state really needs to be more transparent with what their plan is. It’d be nice if the local health departments were involved in the process.” Singer said the health department will continue holding clinics for those in Phase 1B, mostly those over 75 and educators, but as those clinics stop filling up, he will open up slots for those in 1C. The health department has been receiving roughly 1,000 doses of vaccine per week over the past two months. Singer said they could quickly ramp up and administer 10,000 shots in a week or more. He said many volunteers are available to assist in the effort, wanting to help get past this crisis. “Nothing is going to sit in our refrigerator,” he told us. “If they give it to me, we’ll get it out.”