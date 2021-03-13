Our View: Thumbs down for a lack of vaccine in Carroll; up for a timely town hall, hoops honors for a local grad | COMMENTARY

THUMBS DOWN: According to Maryland Department of Health figures, Carroll ranked 20th out of the 24 counties (including Baltimore city) per capita in vaccine doses allocated by the state. Through Feb. 28, Carroll had received 16,543 doses, which works out to about 98 doses per 1,000 in population. The state average was 152 doses per 1,000, with Kent County receiving nearly three times as many doses as Carroll per capita. Dorchester, Garrett, Talbot, Worcester and Wicomico counties, as well as Baltimore city, all received at least twice as many per capita as Carroll. “It’s been very frustrating for us,” Ed Singer, the county’s health officer, told us. “I’ve complained loudly about it. ... The state really needs to be more transparent with what their plan is. It’d be nice if the local health departments were involved in the process.” Singer said the health department will continue holding clinics for those in Phase 1B, mostly those over 75 and educators, but as those clinics stop filling up, he will open up slots for those in 1C. The health department has been receiving roughly 1,000 doses of vaccine per week over the past two months. Singer said they could quickly ramp up and administer 10,000 shots in a week or more. He said many volunteers are available to assist in the effort, wanting to help get past this crisis. “Nothing is going to sit in our refrigerator,” he told us. “If they give it to me, we’ll get it out.”
THUMBS UP: It was good for Carroll County citizens to see a officials leading a town hall event like the one hosted this week by County Commissioner Ed Rothstein and Singer, from the Carroll County Health Department. A lot of the questions were repetitive and a lot of the answers had been given before — and in a few cases people’s false claims were corrected by the county officials. But that was part of the plan, to inform as many people as possible during the meeting that lasted more than 90 minutes about Carroll’s COVID-19 vaccination process. Many of the submitted questions were “candid,” as Rothstein put it, and the wording and apparent tone seemed to express frustration with a process that has seen Carroll County remain in Phase 1B of the state’s vaccine distribution plan long after the state moved to Phase 1C. Rothstein called it a “deliberate” decision to stay focused on those Carroll countians most vulnerable, those over 75 years old, and said they were taking a “surgical approach.” Singer and Rothstein expressed optimism and asked that everyone remain vigilant. “Wearing these masks has allowed us to get where we are and allowed the governor to open up the restaurants and retail [to full capacity],” Rothstein said. “It doesn’t mean it’s gone or it’s going to go away tomorrow. It’s going to go away by us doing what’s right.”
THUMBS UP: When Manchester Valley High School graduate Mackenzie DeWees started her Division I college basketball career at Quinnipiac, her freshman season consisted of one start in 33 games. DeWees averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds as a reserve. Two years later, she’s the first player from her program to win Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors. The junior guard concluded a regular season ranked inside the top eight in the MAAC in points (sixth), rebounds (sixth), field goal percentage (first), steals (fourth), and assist/turnover ratio (seventh). The Westminster native tallied career-high totals in points, steals, rebounds, and field goals, despite playing just 20 games and over 100 minutes less than last season. DeWees averaged 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bobcats (13-8). DeWees also averaged 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals, shot 48.4% from the field and 36% from behind the 3-point line en route to earning first-team all-MAAC honors. DeWees, a four-time Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year, this season reached college milestones of 500 points, 300 rebounds, 150 assists, and 100 steals. She’s the seventh Quinnipiac player since 2011 to get to those four milestones in a career.