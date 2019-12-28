Thumbs up: Bad things happen all the time, but sometimes brave individuals are willing to put themselves at risk to help others to survive. Most often we hear about uniformed first responders rushing toward danger in this way. But it doesn’t take a uniform to be a hero, as Mike Watson showed on a June morning. Watson, who retired as a Baltimore City firefighter 30 years ago, stormed a burning house in Westminster in an attempt to rescue a dog trapped inside. Watson had been passing by in his truck when he saw the smoke at 500 North Gorsuch Road. Watson’s first instinct was to check for people inside — then he heard barking. With no protective equipment, he entered the house through an unlocked basement door, climbed the stairs and called out to the dog. But it never came. And heavy smoke made it impossible for Watson to search. The dog, Fred, did not survive the fire, but that does not lessen the valor of Watson’s decision to try and help. Other bystanders did their best to help as well — calling 911; kicking down the front door to give the dog an escape route; trying to revive the dog after he was pulled from the house. The outcome of this fire is tragic, but the actions of these locals to try and save Fred are nothing short of heroic.