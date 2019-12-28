Carroll County has seen some encouraging ups and some disheartening downs in 2019. This week, we’ve selected some standout moments from this past year that made us put forward thumbs up — and down.
Thumbs up: Bad things happen all the time, but sometimes brave individuals are willing to put themselves at risk to help others to survive. Most often we hear about uniformed first responders rushing toward danger in this way. But it doesn’t take a uniform to be a hero, as Mike Watson showed on a June morning. Watson, who retired as a Baltimore City firefighter 30 years ago, stormed a burning house in Westminster in an attempt to rescue a dog trapped inside. Watson had been passing by in his truck when he saw the smoke at 500 North Gorsuch Road. Watson’s first instinct was to check for people inside — then he heard barking. With no protective equipment, he entered the house through an unlocked basement door, climbed the stairs and called out to the dog. But it never came. And heavy smoke made it impossible for Watson to search. The dog, Fred, did not survive the fire, but that does not lessen the valor of Watson’s decision to try and help. Other bystanders did their best to help as well — calling 911; kicking down the front door to give the dog an escape route; trying to revive the dog after he was pulled from the house. The outcome of this fire is tragic, but the actions of these locals to try and save Fred are nothing short of heroic.
Thumbs down: A tragedy rippled from hundreds of miles away to touch Westminster in early October. At least seven people died and seven others were injured when an antique B-17 bomber crashed shortly after taking off in Connecticut. The human toll, with more than a dozen people either hurt or worse, is devastating. The tragedy reached Carroll County because the very same World War II-era plane that is now destroyed was scheduled to arrive at Carroll County Regional Airport as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour. That tour stop was canceled and will not be rescheduled. That program, which we’ve covered regularly in the past, offered real-life experiences with a collection of vintage aircraft. This B-17 bomber had visited Westminster multiple times in the past, Mark Myers, manager of the Carroll airport, told us. “It’s a flying museum, it’s something that’s irreplaceable,” he said. Indeed, the B-17, which was built in 1944, was one of about 10 in the country considered to be airworthy. That loss of a relic of history adds another tragedy on top of an even larger one. We’re heartbroken for the crash victims and all their loved ones.
Thumbs down: Comcast announced it would close its Westminster service center, unsettling local customers. We’re not pleased either. The Carroll Cable Regulatory Commission and local citizens voiced their concerns about Comcast’s plan to close the service center, at 265 Clifton Blvd., on Oct. 19. The corporation is the default provider for cable in Carroll but not internet, according to the commission. If customers could easily dump Comcast in favor of, say, Verizon, based on this decision, we might feel differently. But the fact of the matter is that this inconveniences a meaningful portion of our local population. It’s true that Comcast offers other ways to manage their accounts, so at least Carroll isn’t being left high and dry. For some, paying your bill through a smartphone app or internet browser is, indeed, more convenient than visiting a physical store anyway. However, that is simply not the case for all Carroll countians, and it’s disappointing that these customers, some of whom might be older and less digitally savvy, appear to not be a priority for Comcast. That said, we encourage those who have been using its services to try and make the most of the situation, and seriously consider some of the alternative options the company offers — rather than making a habit of traveling to Owings Mills or Frederick. But there’s no question that this decision does not serve Carroll residents well.
Thumbs up: We were proud to continue our annual tradition of releasing a special Cancer Awareness section in October. We spoke to medical experts about best practices for prevention and treatment, and we also told personal stories about the impacts cancer has had on just some Carroll countians. There are countless warriors in the fight against cancer worthy of praise. We’re giving a special salute to one in particular, though. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when the American Cancer Society holds Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraising walk events, including one that was held at Watkins Park in Mount Airy. Mike Dietz of Mount Airy, along with his company and family, has gotten involved in the walk. In 1981, Dietz’s wife Anne went to the doctor for what was just a regular checkup. Except the doctor found a lump in her breast. She died a year and a half later. Dietz wanted a way to fight back against cancer, and he soon found out about radon, the radioactive gas that can accumulate in basements and homes and increase a person’s risk of developing cancer. Dietz created the business G.M.D. Construction and has seen it grow tremendously over the years. He’s also a firm advocate of the Making Strides walk, and he spreads a frightening but important message. “What are the odds you could turn up with one of those cancers, especially with the fact that we’re living longer? Help support this cancer research stuff," he told us. "Because your turn might be coming.”