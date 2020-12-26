Our View: Thumbs up to those who made Holiday Hope such a success, to holiday spirit, and to a firefighting first | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: To you, our readers, members of this community. We asked you, for the 22nd time, to support Holiday Hope, our fundraising campaign designed to help a handful of Carroll County nonprofit organizations. And, wow, did you come through. Unsure of just how willing and able citizens would be to contribute this year, which has been so negatively affected by COVID-19, we kept our goal at $125,000, a level reached only three times previously in the campaign’s history. But even in a year that has included furloughs and unemployment and business closings, the donations flowed in — in record numbers. By the official end of the campaign, Christmas Day, we had received more than $175,000, far surpassing the previous high of just over $141,000. And, no doubt, more donations are still to be delivered via the mail. The staff and volunteers at Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff are most appreciative. We are thankful for what those organizations, and all the local nonprofits, do for Carroll countians everyday. We are thankful for our partners at NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank with seven branches in Carroll County, for processing the donations — particularly Timothy Utz and Lisa Monthley. Most of all, we are thankful for the hundreds of individuals, families and businesses that donated like never before. Even during a difficult year, maybe especially because it was such a difficult year, this community truly displayed exceptional generosity, which gives us a great deal of hope this holiday season.