Thumbs up: Carroll County might have just opened up new roadways to drivers of electric vehicles. County officials on Tuesday unveiled Carroll’s first utility-owned (Baltimore Gas & Electric Co.), public direct current (DC) fast charger, which is used to charge electric vehicles (EVs), in the parking lot outside the Carroll County government offices. The DC fast charger takes, on average, about 30 minutes to charge a car, depending on the EV. In fact, we’re fortunate enough that this first EV charger of ours is also BGE’s first DC fast charger in the state. Sadly, it still does cost money to “fill up.” It costs $0.34 per kWh to charge on the DC fast chargers. Carroll could see more of these chargers, and soon — more could be installed as early as next month, a BGE spokeswoman told us, with the next one scheduled to be at Carroll Community College. Electric vehicles might not yet be ubiquitous in Carroll County, or in Maryland at large, but we have no doubt that the numbers of these vehicles on local roadways will increase over time. It’s a good thing to get ahead of that curve and have the necessary infrastructure already set up, or at least in the works.