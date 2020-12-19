Our View: Thumbs up for a shot in the arm, a historic Carroll voter, a new McDaniel leader | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: We’re glad to see Carroll County getting involved in the early stages of Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccination process in the person of Dr. Michael Winters of Mount Airy, who on Monday became one of the first Marylanders from a medical system, and one of the first emergency medical physicians, to receive a vaccine for the coronavirus. Winters was among five University of Maryland Medical System front-line health care workers who received the Pfizer vaccine. UMMS received one tray of 975 vaccine doses and last week was in the process of allocating them across the system. “I am really happy to be opening this chapter during our fight against COVID,” Winters told us, adding that he is also glad to represent those in emergency medicine. Carroll County citizens seem divided on whether to get the vaccine, but perhaps knowing that Winters supports the decision to do so will help people make a choice. “Anyone who asks, I would wholeheartedly endorse it,” he told us. “It’s really the best way to bring COVID-19 to an end.” Then, on Friday, Carroll Hospital started administering vaccines to its front-line health care workers. Dr. Mark Olszyk, the hospital’s chief medical officer, was first up at 7 a.m. and told us he wanted to be an example to the rest of his staff by getting the vaccine. “I personally think it’s a safe vaccine,” he told us.