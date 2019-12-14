Thumbs up: Carroll County is getting closer to implementing something new, and it’s worth a serious look. The Carroll County Bicycle-Pedestrian Master Plan, which has been in the works for about four years, aims to unite bike-pedestrian projects across the county. The county planning and zoning commission voted 5-0 recently to approve a resolution for the plan, though it still needs to be adopted by the Board of Commissioners. There’s a lot in the plan, which is about 300 pages long, but readers should know that none of it will be required by law even if it’s implemented. What, if anything, actually comes to fruition depends on funding, officials’ priorities and other individual factors, but having a detailed plan in place will make it easier for the county to seek grant opportunities moving forward, county planner Clare Stewart told us. The goals of the plan are laudable, too: connecting existing bike-pedestrian paths, making them safer, and building new paths to give citizens greater access to higher-trafficked areas. The stakes of this could be high; some of these possible changes could help prevent future pedestrian deaths. We can’t say we support every single possible project raised by the plan, but we sure support the broad thrust behind the plan.