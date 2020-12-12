Our View: Thumbs up for pursuing dream, educational center, theater career | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Lucinda Diehl dreamed years ago of a career in law, and it looks like the teenager is on her way to realizing that dream. We were happy to see the Winters Mill High School junior this past week emerge from more than 1,000 applicants to become a top 10 Maryland candidate in the United States Senate Youth Program. The program chooses two students from each state for a week of virtual educational experience and gives them scholarship money. Another aspiration of Diehl’s is to be a Maryland senator. One reason for the goal is so younger girls can see themselves in her. When she caught a glimpse of Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of color to be elected vice president, making a speech after most states called the presidential election, she saw hope. Diehl told us the mission for equality is not over and she wants to contribute to its achievement. “I’m a Chinese American and I live in a rural community in a small town and almost every person I know is going to be Caucasian,” she told us. “When [your] teachers don’t look like you, it’s harder to see yourself in interaction and personality. Being part of something that a person can see themselves in me, I think that is truly an amazing thing that I can do for others.”