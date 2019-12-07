Thumbs up: We’re not sure we’ll ever see the day when high school robotics competitions inspire pep rallies and packed arenas on homecoming weekend, but we’re heartened to see Carroll County Public Schools putting even more emphasis on this STEM activity. The school system recently announced a plan to have a competitive robotics team in every school in the next two years. Half of Carroll County schools already have a team, Jason Anderson, chief academic, equity and accountability officer for CCPS, said during a presentation to the Board of Education on Nov. 13. To put teams in more schools, CCPS has found several community partners, including the student robotics groups that have already existed in the community. Anderson said that when he started with CCPS, he immediately heard about their amazing success. “I started thinking to myself, 'There’s something special going on in this county in regards to robotics.’" Curious about robotics? On Dec. 14, at Carroll Community College, the annual Roar of the Robots competition will take place. And, in a sign of things to come, the first time in its 11 years, all of the teams will be either community- or school-based teams from Carroll County.