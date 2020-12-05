Our View: Thumbs up for a unique rock band, a way to keep tradition, and a ‘SHEro’ I COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: The next time you wonder how musical acts come up with a name for themselves, think of the Paul O’Sullivan Band. After all, its four band ates all have the same name ― Paul O’Sullivan. We love the idea, which Eldersburg’s Paul O’Sullivan hatched one day while using Facebook to search for as many people with his name. It may have begun as a lark, but when he found three others who played different instruments, Carroll County’s O’Sullivan, who goes by Baltimore Paul in the band, felt the cosmos aligning. “It was almost like the universe was daring me to make a band out of this,” he told us. “So, we did that. It turns out that we had a really good rapport with one another, not just personality-wise, but music-wise.” The group includes four Paul O’Sullivans: one from Eldersburg, another from the United Kingdom, one from the Netherlands, and one from Pennsylvania. They haven’t played together yet, but their music video release of a song called “Namesake” had more than 36,000 views on YouTube as of this week. “It’s a lovely way to keep in touch with like-minded friends and musicians with whom I share so many things in common over and above the same name,” Manchester’s O’Sullivan told us. “And, make great music together.”