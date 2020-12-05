Our View: Thumbs up for a unique rock band, a way to keep tradition, and a ‘SHEro’ I COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: The next time you wonder how musical acts come up with a name for themselves, think of the Paul O’Sullivan Band. After all, its four band ates all have the same name ― Paul O’Sullivan. We love the idea, which Eldersburg’s Paul O’Sullivan hatched one day while using Facebook to search for as many people with his name. It may have begun as a lark, but when he found three others who played different instruments, Carroll County’s O’Sullivan, who goes by Baltimore Paul in the band, felt the cosmos aligning. “It was almost like the universe was daring me to make a band out of this,” he told us. “So, we did that. It turns out that we had a really good rapport with one another, not just personality-wise, but music-wise.” The group includes four Paul O’Sullivans: one from Eldersburg, another from the United Kingdom, one from the Netherlands, and one from Pennsylvania. They haven’t played together yet, but their music video release of a song called “Namesake” had more than 36,000 views on YouTube as of this week. “It’s a lovely way to keep in touch with like-minded friends and musicians with whom I share so many things in common over and above the same name,” Manchester’s O’Sullivan told us. “And, make great music together.”
THUMBS UP: We’re glad to see the Carroll County Arts Council come up with a good way to keep the annual Artists’ Studio Tour from being postponed, or canceled, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The event, now in its 14th year, is taking place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free of charge, but the schedule was tweaked a bit. “The list of studios participating is shorter than usual. In normal years we have 20 stops, but this year there are less than 10 stops,” Thomas Sterner, vice president of the Carroll County Arts Council, told us. This year, all guests must wear masks, remain socially distant apart and refreshments will not be served. Visitors will be able to stop in and see studios spanning from Taneytown to Woodbine. The work of those artists unable to participate this year can be seen at Off Track Art in Westminster and the Carroll Arts Center. According to Sterner, the tour will remain an event where the public can enter the studios of craftsman and artists to learn more about their chosen art and shop locally for the holidays.
THUMBS UP: Congratulations to Heather DeWees of Westminster for her earning “SHEro” honors by Girls on the Run of Central Maryland, a nonprofit “dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams.” A SHEro is defined by the organization as a female-identified person who is admired or idealized for courage and/or someone who supports women’s rights and respects women’s issues. DeWees and Katie Kirby are the Carroll County “SHEroes” who have been chosen by Girls on the Run. DeWees serves as clerk of the Carroll County Circuit Court, the county’s first female elected clerk of court. Before that, DeWees taught for more than 20 years, including at North Carroll and Manchester Valley high schools. She has been Manchester Valley’s varsity girls basketball coach for more than a decade. One of the core values of Girls on the Run is, “Embrace our differences and find strength in our connected-ness.” DeWees has found this core value to be integral as a coach. She says there is one goal in basketball ― if a team doesn’t work together, it will fail. Finding the connection between teammates, coworkers, and family members is the only way the “team” will succeed.