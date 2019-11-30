Thumbs up: It’s good practice to try and remember things to be grateful for any time of the year, though sometimes that can be a tad unrealistic. But this is one time of the year when the topic of gratitude can hardly be avoided. With that in mind, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to share with our readers the story of Finksburg resident Michael Griesser. Everyone likes a good comeback, and he certainly has pulled one off. In seven years, he went from running a theft ring and having a full-blown heroin addiction to starting a family, landing a job selling real estate, and opening a sober home. In 2012 he was arrested on charges of theft and burglary. For years, he stole grounding plates and wires from cellphone towers and sold the copper to pay for his drug habit, he said. Police suspected he’d been involved in as many as 100 thefts, based on the number of times he pawned copper and bronze, according to past news accounts. Now, he looks back to the date of his arrest, March 10, 2012, as the day he went sober. He told us, “So at some point, I just said to myself, or to God, I guess, ‘OK, if you stop this, if you get me out of this, if I can escape this feeling, I will not do any drug.’ ” He eventually got clean, spending four months at a treatment center, married his girlfriend in 2014 and found work as an electrician. He more recently bought a rancher in Westminster, invested about $40,000, and helped turn it into a men’s halfway house. This is part of why his story took out to us — not only did he find a way to turn his life around, but he found a way to help others do the same. We know he has much to be grateful for. We’d bet others are thankful for him, too.