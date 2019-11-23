Thumbs up: Since Chloe Fetzer, a 24-year-old Hampstead woman who is on the autism spectrum, started pottery classes at Shiloh Pottery this past summer, her family has seen occupational therapeutic benefits for her. “She’s really blossomed. She’s more verbal. She walks in and talks right to Mr. Ken and anybody else in the studio and knows exactly what to do,” her mother, Laura Fetzer, told us. “She feels very self-confident. She’s not looking to myself for reassurance or anything. She knows exactly what to do.” Some might see autism as something to prevent and avoid at all costs. But that isn’t an option for those who live with it. And the operative word there is “live.” An autism-spectrum diagnosis should absolutely not interfere with an individual’s ability to lead a meaningful, happy life. Sure, that can’t always be the case, but it’s the ideal to strive for. Chloe Fetzer exemplifies the achievement of that ideal. Her mother describes the difference that the pottery studio makes — her daughter becomes willing to tolerate getting her hands dirty, her sensitivity to sound diminishes and she makes better eye contact. This can all be distilled to one thing: comfort. We’re thrilled for Chloe that she found comfort in her art. We hope her story can help inspire others to find their comfort, whether it’s art or something else entirely.