Our View: Thumbs up for Hampstead Elementary, county high school athletes making college choices, drama club going on with the show I COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Kudos to Century Higrh School’s drama club for turning a disappointing moment some eighth months ago into a bright spot amid the pandemic. Their spring production was wiped out in March when schools were forced to close because of the coronavirus. Instead, they came together last week to get ready for the Century High School Opening Knights’ Quarantine Cabaret. The virtual variety show is set to debut Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. as a cluster of spoken word poetry, songs, and skits aimed to capture what the students have gone through during the pandemic. Over the last few months, the students have been refining the creative projects they’ve dreamed up for the cabaret with the help of drama club director Lucas Hewitt and co-director, Caitlin Hewitt, a school counselor at Liberty High School who is also his wife. The production’s 26 acts range from original songs written and performed by students to time-lapsed clips of them painting or sculpting pieces of art that reflect their time in quarantine. Without costumes to purchase or a set to build, the drama club is hoping to recover the $3,000 to $4,000 it lost as a result of the spring production being canceled. Tickets for the Quarantine Cabaret’s livestreams — one on Nov. 14, another on Nov. 21 — are $15 for an individual viewing link and $40 for a group viewing link. Tickets are available for purchase at showtix4u.com. “While this has been an absolutely insane year — and these past six or seven months have been mayhem — things will be OK,” club president Mackenzie Houldson told us. “As long as we stick together and keep on movin' along, things will get better.”