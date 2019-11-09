Thumbs up: Ever heard of a makerspace? For anyone out there who hasn’t, it’s only a matter of time. Think of them as collaborative spaces where kids can learn not just with their heads, but with their hands as well. They’ve been popping up all over in recent years in a modern phenomenon that we fully support. Most recently, the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster opened its own makerspace where kids can practice coding, robotics, etc. Between that and the newly built gymnasium the club has opened, the range of things to do after schoolwork are growing — getting through homework is the first task for the kids and teens who visit, of course. The new gym, which fills a space that was once a parking lot behind 71 E. Main St., was part of a renovation project that broke ground in March. The gym creates opportunities for activities like dances and move nights, as well as the expected sports. And the opening of the indoor facility on Oct. 21 came just in time for colder weather. The makerspace, known as the Hill STEAM Center, just received a delivery of laptops, part of a $46,500 grant. It also has equipment that ranges from a 3-D printer to snap circuits to construction toys suitable for younger kids. A telling sign of what the makerspace means for the youngsters it serves: Many kids don’t want to leave when their parents arrive to pick them up, Erin Bishop of the Boys & Girls Club told us. “They ask, ‘Why do you have to get here so early?’ " Says it all, really.