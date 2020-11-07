Our View: Thumbs up for Veterans Day preparation, revamped Westminster website | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Veterans Day is Nov. 11. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the annual tributes we so enjoy won’t be able to take place, such as those in Carroll County Public Schools. But we’re glad to see some of the county’s veteran organizations make a point to show support even as many places are unable to operate under normal conditions. Elinore Frush, former historian of Hampstead American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200, told us the organization was forced to cancel all of its in-person events through the remainder of the year. But the legion is hosting a carry-out dinner Nov. 8 from 1-4 p.m. The building is still open and patrons are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks inside, except when seated at a table or the bar. Meanwhile, VFW Post 467 in Westminster has used alternative measures to make sure the organization can still operate with contact-less fundraising, gun raffles, and giveaways. The VFW is holding an open house on Veterans Day, and intends to honor its veterans with stars cut from discarded American flags and poems for each individual. These organizations have been hurt by the pandemic, but it’s good to see them coming up with ways to honor this county’s veterans.