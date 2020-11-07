Our View: Thumbs up for Veterans Day preparation, revamped Westminster website | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: Veterans Day is Nov. 11. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the annual tributes we so enjoy won’t be able to take place, such as those in Carroll County Public Schools. But we’re glad to see some of the county’s veteran organizations make a point to show support even as many places are unable to operate under normal conditions. Elinore Frush, former historian of Hampstead American Legion Auxiliary Unit 200, told us the organization was forced to cancel all of its in-person events through the remainder of the year. But the legion is hosting a carry-out dinner Nov. 8 from 1-4 p.m. The building is still open and patrons are required to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear masks inside, except when seated at a table or the bar. Meanwhile, VFW Post 467 in Westminster has used alternative measures to make sure the organization can still operate with contact-less fundraising, gun raffles, and giveaways. The VFW is holding an open house on Veterans Day, and intends to honor its veterans with stars cut from discarded American flags and poems for each individual. These organizations have been hurt by the pandemic, but it’s good to see them coming up with ways to honor this county’s veterans.
THUMBS UP: If citizens of Westminster like what they see on the city’s remodeled website, Mayor Joe Dominick is the one who can be thanked. At least that’s what Westminster’s city council is saying, and we agree in giving kudos to the mayor for his work in enhancing and upgrading the site for free. At the beginning of the Westminster Common Council’s Nov. 2 meeting, Council Member Tony Chiavacci read a resolution that thanked Dominick for his part in “saving Westminster taxpayers the cost.” The mayor said later in the meeting that the upgrade makes the site look better and run better. He said residents use the site to pay bills and search for information about trash pickup, summer camps, pools, gyms, and anything that involves dates and times. Dominick said some of the linking is not yet updated, but the platform, which launched Oct. 22, is more seamless. He said he worked with the CivicPlus web platform company to make the changes.
THUMBS UP: We wanted to get to know the person behind the Carroll’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month artwork that was on store fronts and businesses around the county, and thanks to Taneytown resident Lisa Walters and her skilled touch for making things colorful. Throughout October, Walters was the one who put her art background on display with positive messages to support Carroll Hospital’s Pink Fling. Walters painted 27 different business installations, starting Sept. 21, and painted her final window in Westminster on Oct. 14. Walters started blogging in 2006 and used her nickname “Lei” when sharing content. She was inspired to blog about arts and crafts, and formed “CreativLEI” to share her artistic hand with others. “It’s really been neat,” Walters told us during one of her artwork sessions. “I’m an introvert by nature, but because I’m out doing art, which is my happy place — my safe place. ... Most of the windows I’ve done have been outside so whether it’s people passing by or cars and stuff like that, it’s been nice to have small interactions with the community while I paint.”
THUMBS DOWN: Carroll County Public Schools is dealing with its first rash of positive COVID-19 cases, with the county’s top health officer discussing the issue during the Board of Commissioners’ weekly meeting. County Health Officer Ed Singer told the commissioners that 10 people within the school system have been confirmed as having COVID-19, with more than 70 people under investigation and more than 140 in quarantine as it relates to the virus. During the week of Oct. 25, Singer said three COVID-19 cases were reported in public schools and another 57 individuals were considered persons under investigation, or PUIs. As a result of the confirmed cases and PUs, 126 others had to quarantine. Singer said the special education community and close contact often required for it contributed to the high number. He noted, however, that there have not been any documented cases of transmission within CCPS.