Thumbs up: Local children who struggle with issues relating to ADHD, anxiety and anger have a Carroll County native to thank for a book that could be of some help. Caroline Bliss Larsen, who grew up in Westminster, co-authored “Marvin’s Monster Diary 2″ with Dr. Raun Melmed as part of a series that helps teach kids mindfulness and coping tools. The title is the fourth in the “Monster Diary” book series, and the first that Larsen has co-written. She grew up in Westminster and graduated from Westminster High School, and although she now spends most of her time in Utah, she still comes back to Maryland to visit family. Part of the goal with this book is to demystify problems these children can face — with with the child as an active participant in that process. It’s important for anyone to feel understood, and no doubt many kids who deal with these problems don’t know how best to face them. Things become even worse when these kids feel like no one gets the troubles they face. That’s why this book is so exciting. And crucially, the actual story of the book is designed to be interesting and fun for the 5-to-11 age group. “I think a lot of kids probably don’t want to read a self-help book. And they definitely don’t want their parents to read them a self-help book. So I think that’s why these books are really valuable,” Larsen told us. The book could make a real difference in young lives. We certainly hope it will.