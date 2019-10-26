Thumbs up: It’s starting to feel a bit spooky around here. Every October we, like many of you, start thinking about plump orange gourds, chilly weather and, of course, spooky sights. Ahead of this Halloween, we reached out to readers throughout the county in search of particularly spooky front-yard displays, and many residents excitedly replied with photos and even shoutouts to their neighbors. Then we set out to capture several of those volunteered sites in photos that are being published in Wednesday’s Neighborhoods section as well as our website. We hope readers enjoy seeing these fun, expressive decorations from their neighbors. We’re happy to be able to involve our readers in our coverage, even in this somewhat frivolous way. We at the Times do our best every day to keep focused on finding, exploring and reporting the important, interesting and fun things that go on here. But that job would be far more difficult in not for locals reaching out to us to report something they saw, ask an observant question and generally tell us what they like to see from us. We’re a community news organization, and it’s essential to our mission that we engage with our community. So, with that in mind, we want to thank everyone who chimed in to help us find all these Halloween displays. And don’t hesitate to get in touch.