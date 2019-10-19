Thumbs up: We were proud to continue our annual tradition this past week of releasing a special Cancer Awareness section. We spoke to medical experts about best practices for prevention and treatment, and we also told personal stories about the impacts cancer has had on just some Carroll countians. There are countless warriors in the fight against cancer worthy of praise. We’re giving a special salute to one in particular, though. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when the American Cancer Society holds Making Strides Against Breast Cancer fundraising walk events, including one that will be held at Watkins Park in Mount Airy, on Sunday. Last year the walk raised $107,671, we’re told, so this event is no small thing. Mike Dietz of Mount Airy, along with his company and family, has gotten involved in the walk. In 1981, Dietz’s wife Anne went to the doctor for what was just a regular checkup. Except the doctor found a lump in her breast. She died a year and a half later. Dietz wanted a way to fight back against cancer, and he soon found out about radon, the radioactive gas that can accumulate in basements and homes and increase a person’s risk of developing cancer. Dietz created the business G.M.D. Construction and has seen it grow tremendously over the years. He’s also a firm advocate of the Making Strides walk, and he spreads a frightening but important message. “What are the odds you could turn up with one of those cancers, especially with the fact that we’re living longer? Help support this cancer research stuff," he told us. "Because your turn might be coming.”