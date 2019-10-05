Thumbs down: Another fixture of the mall packed it up recently. The Treat Shop, a fixture of Westminster’s Main Street for decades and the mall since it opened in 1987, closed for good, adding to a, sadly, growing list of longtime tenants making the determination that they couldn’t keep it going. It’s a massive understatement that the retail landscape is vastly different now compared to when that shop opened in the mall over three decades ago. It’s a shame to see a business like this go under after proving it could stand the test of time for so long. Trevis Alban owned and operated The Treat Shop for 24 years, but its roots in the community go back much further, to at least 1950. It’s clearly important that TownMall find new ways to draw businesses and visitors, especially as consumers’ shopping tastes change. After all, a closed store, while disappointing, does open new opportunities. We’ve seen the mall take steps in that direction by adding businesses like BattleGround Lounge, a draw for fans of competitive video games, both kids and adults, and the now-open Hackney Haunts. The spooky attraction might be seasonal and thus temporary, but it does still represent an effort at trying new things. It’s sure to attract some interest. That said, it’s still a shame to lose The Treat Shop, and we wish all involved with it the best moving forward.