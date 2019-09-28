Editorial: Thumbs up for promising apple season, convenience stores opening, boxing program, local YouTuber

Thumbs up: Anyone here fans of apples? Don’t worry, that’s a rhetorical question. There’s reason for celebration: It’s apple season, and this one is shaping up to be far better than the last. That’s what those who run local apple orchards like Baugher’s have told us, and we’re relieved at that news. The Westminster area got about 72 to 74 inches of rain last year, compared to the typical rainfall of 46 to 47 inches, University of Maryland Extension agent Bryan Butler told us. That much rain can lead to diseases and affects the color and taste of apples. Fortunately, it appears we won’t need to worry about that phenomenon this year. That said, we’re slightly concerned that the opposite problem could face crops being grown in Carroll (and not just apples). Forecasters are warning that virtually the whole state is at risk of drought, so we hope that doesn’t dim the luster of this apple season. Less rain than last year is good, but we hope it doesn’t become a Goldilocks situation and end up being too little rain. Still, we’re pleased that, so far, such a quintessentially autumn crop as apples appears on track for a successful season. Take it from Dwight Baugher, farm manager of Baugher’s Orchards in Westminster, who told us, “Our apple crop is wonderful and tastes very good. I wouldn’t say it was easy, but I am grateful for what I call a nice apple crop."