Editorial: Thumbs up for ‘Ink Master’ finalist Creepy Jason, therapeutic event building bonds with horses

Thumbs up: His name’s Jason Lynn, but you probably know him as Creepy Jason. The Hampstead tattoo artist with the quirky self-descriptive nickname is making Carroll County proud in a big way. He was revealed this past week as one of the three finalists on the Paramount Network competition show “Ink Master," meaning he gets to compete in the finale, to be aired at 10 p.m. EST Tuesday. He’s facing off against Laura Marie and Dani Ryan, and the stakes are high: a $100,000 prize, an editorial feature in “Inked” magazine and the sweet glory of the title “Ink Master.” Even with so much on the line, he seemed to be chomping at the bit to win the title. In a Facebook Live interview last Tuesday, he made his intentions clear: “I’m probably one of the few people who came here to win,” he said. “There were a lot of people who were just happy to be here, to be given the opportunity to be on ‘Ink Master,' but I am one of the people here to [expletive] win." This does not seem like a man who needs a pep talk, but his fans will still have a chance to gather in support of his title run. If you want to cheer him on from his native county the night of, there will be a watch party at Johanssons, at 4 W. Main St. in Westminster, from 8 p.m. through the show’s broadcast, which starts at 10 p.m. We’ll be cheering him on, too. “Ink Master of Carroll County” has a ring to it.