Editorial: Thumbs down for Comcast plan to leave Carroll; thumbs up for horse sanctuary, McDaniel ranking

Thumbs down: Comcast announced it plans to close its Westminster service center, unsettling local customers. We’re not pleased either. The Carroll Cable Regulatory Commission and local citizens voiced their concerns about Comcast’s intention to close the service center, at 265 Clifton Blvd., on Oct. 19 at the commission’s Thursday night meeting. Comcast might not hold a complete monopoly in Carroll, but residents are certainly limited in their options. The corporation is the default provider for cable in Carroll but not internet, according to the commission. If customers could easily dump Comcast in favor of, say, Verizon, based on this decision, we might feel differently. But the fact of the matter is that this inconveniences a meaningful portion of our local population. It’s true that Comcast offers other ways to manage their accounts — through an app and web portal, by paying bills at Western Union locations, and by returning equipment via UPS Store locations, according to a Comcast representative — so at least Carroll isn’t being left high and dry. For some, paying your bill through a smartphone app or internet browser is, indeed, more convenient than visiting a physical store anyway. However, that is simply not the case for all Carroll countians, and it’s disappointing that these customers, some of whom might be older and less digitally savvy, appear to not be a priority for Comcast. That said, assuming that Comcast does go through with its plan to permanently close the Westminster store, we encourage those who have been using its services to try and make the most of the situation, and seriously consider some of the alternative options the company offers — rather than making a habit of traveling to Owings Mills or Frederick. But there’s no question that this decision does not serve Carroll residents well. We urge Comcast to reconsider.