Editorial: Thumbs up for local governments considering security improvements, new veterans center, teacher award nominee

Thumbs up: Security of government facilities has become a hot topic in recent weeks, especially after a man rammed his pickup truck into Taneytown City Hall after his water service had been cut off, according to police. Officials from various county agencies have raised new plans to upgrade security, including at county offices and the Carroll County Circuit Court’s buildings. At least one municipality is taking action as well; New Windsor officials are considering several safety measures the town could take. And, of course, in Taneytown improved security for city employees has been pushed to the forefront. We believe this assessment of potential security upgrades is a productive exercise, and we recommend Carroll’s other cities and towns to take up the topic if they haven’t already. We hope dearly that Carroll never sees another incident like the one in Taneytown — or especially an incident like the massacre in a municipal building in Virginia Beach — but it’s essential that we be prepared.
Thumbs up: Adequate care for U.S. veterans is a moral responsibility and thus an essential function of government, yet too often it’s regarded as an ideal that we just don’t have the resources to fulfill. In Carroll County, though, there are plenty of engaged groups that work hard to provide for our vets. And this past week we reported on a new step Carroll Community College has taken to support former service members in their studies there. The college held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to commemorate the completion of its Veterans Resource Center. Josiah Guthland, assistant director of admissions, told us that she hopes the center will offer student veterans a place where they can continue to grow with their studies and succeed. The center has been open since April, but it had been missing some elements, such as a TV and flags, until it was finished this summer. And student veterans have been using it thus far. Veteran and mechanical engineering student Zach Carrier, for one, told us he is happy to have a quiet space like this. “It’s just a place to kind of sit down, connect with other veterans, quiet place to study, really focus on why we’re here and to study after and get those skills we need after the military and make that transition into civilian life a successful one,” he said. And it’s clear he wasn’t the only one who feels that way. A good education is an immensely valuable resource, and we are pleased that local veterans now have one more resource available to them in their studies.
Thumbs up: A new project holds promise for older patients in Carroll County. On Tuesday, Carroll Hospital broke ground on a new nursing home facility. LifeBridge Health, of which the hospital is a part, is partnering with Brinton Woods Senior Living, which currently operates a similar facility in Winfield, on the project, which should provide expanded space and services to patients. The Atlee Hill nursing home is scheduled to open in early 2021, and will be located at the intersection of Washington and Gist roads in Westminster, near the hospital’s White Rabbit Thrift Shop. We’re told to expect a larger facility with more private rooms and more space for medical technology, though the overall number of rooms will stay the same. Ellen Finnerty Myers of Carroll Hospital told us, “Having a nursing home and rehabilitation center on the Carroll Hospital campus will strengthen the breadth of services available to patients, from skilled medical care to comprehensive therapy programs, and enhance their access to providers and other specialized services." To that end, we hope the partnership is successful.
Thumbs up: Carroll County’s Teacher of the Year for 2019 is also one of the best in the state, based on her nomination as one of seven finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year. Liberty High School instrumental music teacher Brandi Jason, who won the county award in the spring, has greatly expanded the instrumental music program at Liberty since she began working there in 2005. Her wind band, orchestra, jazz, and marching ensembles have consistently received superior ratings at regional and national levels. She received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from James Madison University. She’s also a three-time Grammy Music Educator semifinalist and a 2018 finalist, and she has been a Carroll County Outstanding Teacher honoree every year since 2006. It’s no secret she’s on of the finest at her job not only here but on a state level as well. When the winner is announced Oct. 25, we’ll be rooting for her. And if she is selected, Carroll countians will be able to keep cheering her on as she goes on to compete for the esteemed National Teacher of the Year Award, to be announced next April. We’re proud of her, but not as much as her students must be.