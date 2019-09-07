Editorial: Thumbs up for local governments considering security improvements, new veterans center, teacher award nominee

Thumbs up: Adequate care for U.S. veterans is a moral responsibility and thus an essential function of government, yet too often it’s regarded as an ideal that we just don’t have the resources to fulfill. In Carroll County, though, there are plenty of engaged groups that work hard to provide for our vets. And this past week we reported on a new step Carroll Community College has taken to support former service members in their studies there. The college held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to commemorate the completion of its Veterans Resource Center. Josiah Guthland, assistant director of admissions, told us that she hopes the center will offer student veterans a place where they can continue to grow with their studies and succeed. The center has been open since April, but it had been missing some elements, such as a TV and flags, until it was finished this summer. And student veterans have been using it thus far. Veteran and mechanical engineering student Zach Carrier, for one, told us he is happy to have a quiet space like this. “It’s just a place to kind of sit down, connect with other veterans, quiet place to study, really focus on why we’re here and to study after and get those skills we need after the military and make that transition into civilian life a successful one,” he said. And it’s clear he wasn’t the only one who feels that way. A good education is an immensely valuable resource, and we are pleased that local veterans now have one more resource available to them in their studies.