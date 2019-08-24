Editorial: Thumbs up to cops contributing to good causes, a lengthy musical career and a lucky town

THUMBS UP: Local law enforcement participated in a pair of recent events that helped a couple of good causes and also allowed the public to see the police in a slightly different light. Last weekend, Carroll County’s most prominent law enforcement officials could be seen in the midst of a 30-hour stint on the roof of the Dunkin in the 140 Village Shopping Center in Westminster, launching the 10th year of Cops on Rooftops. Jeff Spaulding, recently retired Westminster Police Department chief, greeted customers in the drive-through, soliciting donations for Special Olympics. “Police officers in all 50 states and 40-some foreign countries hold events like this to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics. Last year in Maryland our law enforcement raised about $3.2 million. ... This location raised $14,800." Among those who took a shift on the Dunkin’ rooftop were State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo, Sheriff Jim DeWees, Westminster Police Chief Tom Ledwell and Lt. Rebecca Bosley, Westminster State Police barrack commander. It was DeWees’ seventh year on the roof. “We are around these athletes a lot during the year, so getting on the roof of Dunkin’ Donuts once a year to raise money for them is easy to do, especially if you see how they respond to the Special Olympics," the sheriff told us. One customer, Cindy Mann, was happy to donate and felt even more comfortable because of the law enforcement presence. “It’s a good cause,” she told us. “And I like that they have a bird’s-eye view of everything that is going on — to keep us extra safe!” The previous week, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Westminster Police Department partnered with the Shepherd’s Staff, a nonprofit Christian outreach center serving those in need in Carroll County, to ensure that more than 150 Carroll County students will go back to school carrying backpacks stuffed with school supplies, thanks to police officers who volunteered to “shop” with students on Aug. 12 and community members who made donations. It was the fourth annual Shop with a Cop event and, according to a news release from The Shepherd’s Staff, more law enforcement officers than ever participated. “We are just thrilled with the success of the Shop with a Cop event,” Brenda Meadows, executive director of The Shepherd’s Staff, said in the release. Those who would like to donate to the Back-To-School Program, which serves more than 1,300 Carroll County students annually, can contact info@shepstaff.org or go to www.shepstaff.org for more information.