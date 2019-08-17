Editorial: Thumbs down for Hampstead plant closure; thumbs up for Scouts, bike and pedestrian planning

Thumbs down: It’s never good news when a business leaves town. Dart Container Corporation announced this past week that it would be closing its Hampstead and Havre de Grace warehouse and distribution centers in 2020. The two facilities employ around 90 people between them, though we don’t know exactly how many work out of the Hampstead facility. The Michigan-based manufacturer is building a new facility in Delaware that will house the products currently distributed from the two Maryland facilities, and Hampstead employees will have the chance to apply to work there, while those that do not will be given severance. This is, of course, incredibly disruptive to all workers at the facility and their families, regardless of what they decide to do next. But there’s one reason in particular this departure stings. This past General Assembly session, Maryland lawmakers approved a ban on foam containers that goes into effect July 1, 2020. Now, Dart manufactures foam and plastic containers and cutlery, at least some of which falls under that statewide ban. “While the state of Maryland’s ban was not the core reason to move our distribution operations to Delaware, elected officials’ decision to ban some of our products did not encourage us to keep our distribution centers in Maryland,” a company spokesperson told us. Without getting into detail about the relative merits and costs of the foam ban, this is clearly a cost being borne out already. We can see how it might be difficult to keep a plant open if it couldn’t sell those products in that state. And with a brand-new facility on the way, it’s reasonable for Dart to turn its eyes — and jobs — toward Delaware. Now, is it possible that a manufacturer of biodegradable food containers moves into the empty Hampstead facility? Sure. Theoretically. But we can’t help but be disappointed that a state law could function as a barrier to business in this way.