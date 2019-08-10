Editorial: Thumbs up for Carroll Biz Challenge winner, Four Seasons avoiding closure, Arc program

Thumbs up: The Carroll Biz Challenge never disappoints. It’s easy to see more than one of this year’s five contestants separating themselves from the crowd to win the grand prize. But only one could win, and we’re directing a hearty congratulations to KnowMe. Developed by Casey Davis of Westminster, KnowMe is a medical record device and service that uses a smart bracelet to hold medical information, which doctors and other health care providers can then use to better serve patients. Davis, a physician assistant with Dr. Wilbur Kuo and Associates in Eldersburg, says he’s looking forward to a future of helping more and more people. “This is a journey that we’ve prayed for,” he said in his acceptance speech Thursday night. “We’re at a battle right now and this is going to help a lot of people and change a lot of lives. It starts here with you guys, tonight." Davis did an excellent job of explaining what his device and service would do to help people — and help people it would. Sound medical advice is essential, especially for older patients, and KnowMe can help patients to know for certain that they’re giving their health care providers accurate information about their medical histories. If you want to get on board, KnowMe is offering beta testers all through the weekend. Sign up at https://getknowme.com/beta/. The Drifting Dreamers, a photobooth in a 1963 Volkswagen bus, also got to take home some prize money after winning the People’s Choice Award. That came with a $1,000 cash prize. But there were no hurt feelings about not winning the top prize. Brooke Schnorr of The Drifting Dreamers said, “We’re happy and it played out exactly how I think it should’ve. We know Casey, and we’re so happy for their family. It’s been just an awesome experience to be here, and I think it played out beautifully.” Well and generously spoken.