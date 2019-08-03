Editorial: Thumbs down for church vandalism; thumbs up for fair, K-9 dogs, teacher nomination

Thumbs down: On this we can be clear: Hatred has no place in Carroll County. Now, we’ll also be clear that an investigation is underway and there is much we don’t know. But it’s alarming and disappointing that a local church was vandalized last weekend with hateful language and symbols. Police tell us that swastikas and curse words were spray-painted at Stoney Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Marriottsville. The vandal wrote an obscenity on the church’s sign, spray-painted the back corner of the church, which houses the Sunday school, and sprayed two walls of the shed behind the church, the church’s pastor told us. The graffiti depicted “racist," “devil worship kind of symbols,” a swastika, and “curse words,” Pastor Aaron Jones said, adding that “The letters ‘N, I, G,’ were on the back wall.” While many Missionary Baptist churches in the area are predominantly African-American, Jones said Stoney Ridge welcomes everyone and is not predominantly African-American. Jones, of course, could not say whether someone targeted the church specifically. Now, some might argue that this didn’t do real harm to anyone, and maybe the perpetrator didn’t have malicious intent, and so on. But that’s noise. This is unacceptable behavior — full stop. We do applaud the community, however, for banding together soon after this graffiti was discovered and working to set it right. “Really what it did was it showed the love of the community for this historic church and it brought the members of the church together to clean up and do a good thing,” Jones told us. We’re pleased and impressed with that response. But that doesn’t change the reality that this should never have happened.