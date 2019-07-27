Editorial: Thumbs up for Carroll countian working on space telescope, new distillery law, nonprofit serving first-responders, teacher honors

Thumbs up: With the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing still fresh, we could be forgiven for having stars and planets on our minds. But there’s much to be excited about when it comes to space beyond just nostalgia for the golden era of spaceflight. As a huge, glittering, golden example of this, consider the James Webb Space Telescope being developed here in Maryland. A successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, the large infrared telescope is being designed as a key observatory for thousands of astronomers across the world. And we’re proud to say Keith Parrish, who has lived in Sykesville for 15 years, is helping that come to fruition. After working with NASA for about 28 years — specifically on the Webb telescope, in various roles, since 1997 — feats that once seemed scientifically impossible are getting closer to becoming reality. After delays, the telescope, which will have greater light-gathering capabilities than Hubble, allowing humans to examine the earliest galaxies, is expected to launch in March 2021. It’s hard not to be excited for the potential discoveries this telescope could open up to us, and it’s also exciting to be able to say Carroll County is contributing time and talent toward that end.
Thumbs up: A Maryland law that went in effect July 1 opens up a new business opportunity for Carroll County distilleries, and it should be a win-win situation for them and their customers. Earlier this year, the Maryland General Assembly passed a law that allows distilleries to sell cocktails. Previously they could only give out a maximum of four half-ounce samples. MISCellaneous Distillery, which started up in Mount Airy in 2016, has already took advantage of this by offering cocktails to tour participants along with the usual half-ounce samples of their spirits. And over in Sykesville, Patapsco Distilling Company also has plans to start selling cocktails. The owners of that distillery, which opened in 2017, plan to repurpose the second floor into a new speakeasy, where they would sell cocktails. Carroll County might be better known for wine, thanks to hosting the Maryland Wine Festival, and its craft beer scene is on the rise with three currently operating in Carroll County, another looking to open within a month and two more in the planning stages. The idea that local distilleries could be growing here as well is a good sign for business in Carroll, and we hope the added freedom distilleries can now enjoy will help them to survive and thrive.
Thumbs up: A handful of volunteers have been spending their own time and money to help first-responders, and recently they took a major step forward in their efforts to expand. The First Responders Assistance Program exists to benefit people such as police officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, dispatchers and their immediate families — or “everyday heroes,” as volunteer Tina Allen of Westminster likes to call them. The organization recently received a letter granting it tax-exempt status, Allen said, which is a huge leap considering the group began with a few friends pooling their money to help others. Yes, it’s true that many of these workers earn a living wage through their work, but they also face unique challenges and burdens while sometimes risking their lives to protect the rest of us. The group raises money for first-responders but also connects them with people who may be able to provide services at a free or reduced rate, or to come during off-hours to accommodate first-responders’ unusual schedules. As Allen told us, “These people work very hard. They sometimes work 24 to 36 hour shifts. They don’t see their family very much and they don’t get paid nearly as much as you might think. They’re always there for you. It would be nice if you could just give back a little bit." If you’d like to support their cause, and we encourage you to, you can buy tickets from the group for a 50/50 raffle. The drawing will be held at https://www.facebook.com/FirstResponderAssistanceProgram/ on Sunday at 7 p.m. Donations can also be made on Crowdrise by searching for “First Responders In Need: Helping our Everyday Heroes."
Thumbs up: Two local teachers are in select company now that they’re been named as semifinalists for the 2019 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. The Carroll County Career and Technology Center educators are among 50 from across the country to earn that distinction — from nearly 750 applicants. Michael Campanile and Michael Schweinsberg entered the competition as a team. There’s big money at stake here, and the center could benefit as well as them if they win. The first-place prize is $100,000, split 70/30 between the school and the individuals. Second-place winners will each be awarded $50,000, with $35,000 going to their school program and $15,000 to the teacher or team. But even if they don’t secure prize money, we’re heartened to see two standouts from our public school system achieving such an honor.