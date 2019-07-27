Editorial: Thumbs up for Carroll countian working on space telescope, new distillery law, nonprofit serving first-responders, teacher honors

Thumbs up: A handful of volunteers have been spending their own time and money to help first-responders, and recently they took a major step forward in their efforts to expand. The First Responders Assistance Program exists to benefit people such as police officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, dispatchers and their immediate families — or “everyday heroes,” as volunteer Tina Allen of Westminster likes to call them. The organization recently received a letter granting it tax-exempt status, Allen said, which is a huge leap considering the group began with a few friends pooling their money to help others. Yes, it’s true that many of these workers earn a living wage through their work, but they also face unique challenges and burdens while sometimes risking their lives to protect the rest of us. The group raises money for first-responders but also connects them with people who may be able to provide services at a free or reduced rate, or to come during off-hours to accommodate first-responders’ unusual schedules. As Allen told us, “These people work very hard. They sometimes work 24 to 36 hour shifts. They don’t see their family very much and they don’t get paid nearly as much as you might think. They’re always there for you. It would be nice if you could just give back a little bit." If you’d like to support their cause, and we encourage you to, you can buy tickets from the group for a 50/50 raffle. The drawing will be held at https://www.facebook.com/FirstResponderAssistanceProgram/ on Sunday at 7 p.m. Donations can also be made on Crowdrise by searching for “First Responders In Need: Helping our Everyday Heroes."