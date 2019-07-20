Editorial: Thumbs up to longtime mayor, camp C.O.P.S., school system retirees, caution shown by church

THUMBS UP: Jim McCarron said he got into politics because he was tired of a rowdy bar “with lots of disturbances at night and people running up and down the street carrying on” near his home in Taneytown, and he wanted to do something about it. That was some 35 years ago. McCarron was first elected to the Taneytown council in 1985 and remained on the council until being elected mayor in 2007, a position he held until May. To pay tribute, July 18 was Jim McCarron Day in Taneytown and the seven other municipalities in Carroll County. A dinner was held in his honor Thursday night and many elected officials, as well as citizens of Taneytown, turned out. Councilwoman Diane Foster, Taneytown mayor pro tem, organized the dinner. “He was my, and continues to be my, mentor,” she told us. McCarron received a mayoral proclamation, a proclamation by Gov. Larry Hogan, and another by the Maryland Delegation, according to Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5. “In all my years I have never met a finer gentleman, and I never met anybody who was more dedicated to the people he has represented than Jim McCarron,” Shoemaker told us.
THUMBS UP: Some 120 young people learned about law enforcement and emergency services as well as, perhaps most important, working as a team last week during a special camp. It was the 21st year in Carroll County for camp C.O.P.S., an acronym that translates to Courage to be Outstanding with Pride and Self-Confidence. The Taneytown Police Department, the Westminster Police Department, the Maryland State Police, the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office sent more than 20 members to be mentors and team leaders for the campers. A scorching Wednesday afternoon wrapped up with a fun and competitive water battle. Earlier in the day, campers learned about traffic stops and went toe-to-toe in inflatable jousting. Other activities throughout the week included a visit from an MSP helicopter, safe handling and shooting practice with BB guns and a cornhole competition while wearing drunk goggles. The kids seemed to get a lot out of the week. Auxiliary Sgt. Deborah Pujals Keyser told us: “On Monday, they come in as individuals,” but by the end of an intense week of physical challenges and competition, the teams come together. “It’s a total transformation.”
THUMBS UP: At the most recent Board of Education meeting, 90 CCPS employees who retired after the 2018-19 school year were recognized for their contributions to Carroll County Public Schools. Combined, they represented 2,056 years of service from a wide range of employee groups including teachers, assistants and paraprofessionals, nurses, counselors, school and central office administrators, clericals, cafeteria workers, and custodial and maintenance employees. It will not be easy to replace such a group, which included Arthur Matthews, social studies teacher at Westminster High who retired after 39 years; Carolyn Showalter who retired as elementary school assistant at Piney Ridge Elementary after 36 years with the school system; and Director of Student Services Dana Falls, who retired after 31.5 years with CCPS. “It’s really astounding,” Superintendent Steve Lockard said. “You think of the lives touched, the impact made to students and the community.” Susan Elseth was one of the 90. She started as a teacher in Carroll County fresh out of college 27 years ago and finished last month as a special education teacher at Piney Ridge. “It’s been an amazing adventure," she told us.
THUMBS UP: We applaud the leadership of the Church of the Ascension for erring on the side of caution after receiving a voicemail message that sounded like it could have been gunfire and perhaps a dangerous threat. The church canceled services last Sunday and canceled several youth-oriented events last week after The Rev. Samuel Nsengiyumva retrieved the voicemail last Saturday afternoon at the church office in Westminster and heard what he thought could’ve been automatic gunfire. “It sounded suspicious enough to get my attention," Nsengiyumva told us. And suspicious enough for the Westminster Police Department to investigate. Ultimately, Sgt. Stephen Blackwell, a firearms instructor and a veteran, concluded it was most likely “a pocket dial" — someone’s innocent mistake. That doesn’t mean Nsengiyumva and other church leaders were wrong for acting in the abundance of caution. In today’s world, with mass shootings all too common even at places of worship, caution is not only prudent, but necessary. Nsengiyumva might have misheard a phone message, but the message he conveyed through his actions — and these words — was the right one: "The safety of our people is paramount.”