Editorial: Thumbs up to longtime mayor, camp C.O.P.S., school system retirees, caution shown by church

THUMBS UP: Jim McCarron said he got into politics because he was tired of a rowdy bar “with lots of disturbances at night and people running up and down the street carrying on” near his home in Taneytown, and he wanted to do something about it. That was some 35 years ago. McCarron was first elected to the Taneytown council in 1985 and remained on the council until being elected mayor in 2007, a position he held until May. To pay tribute, July 18 was Jim McCarron Day in Taneytown and the seven other municipalities in Carroll County. A dinner was held in his honor Thursday night and many elected officials, as well as citizens of Taneytown, turned out. Councilwoman Diane Foster, Taneytown mayor pro tem, organized the dinner. “He was my, and continues to be my, mentor,” she told us. McCarron received a mayoral proclamation, a proclamation by Gov. Larry Hogan, and another by the Maryland Delegation, according to Del. Haven Shoemaker, R-District 5. “In all my years I have never met a finer gentleman, and I never met anybody who was more dedicated to the people he has represented than Jim McCarron,” Shoemaker told us.