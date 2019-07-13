Editorial: Thumbs up for victim’s advocate change, reading clinic, This is My Brave Carroll

Thumbs up: On the topic of substance abuse, Carroll County’s arts community is rising to the occasion. The Carroll Anti-Stigma Resilience Effort is hosting auditions for the first This is My Brave Carroll County performance, planned for October. Auditions will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at the Knit Building, at 535 Old Westminster Pike in Westminster, and those interested should sign up in advance online at bit.ly/CARROLLCOUNTYAUD. This program provides a chance for those with stories of recovery from substance use and mental illness to share them with the community. Although not everyone will be prepared to open up about their own struggles — and that’s OK — this could provide a form of therapy for others. And all who witness these performances stand to learn much about their fellow citizens and, most importantly, to better understand what it really is like to develop, live with and fight against a chemical dependency or a mental illness. And as local health planner Maggie Kunz told us, “by having a wide variety of people share their stories and experiences, it would kind of take some of the mystique and the stigma away.”