Our View: Thumbs down for fate of carnivals; thumbs up for graduates, help for businesses, Sykesville’s win

THUMBS UP: The Coolest Small Town in America wasn’t enough for Sykesville, which earned that label back in 2016 by Budget Travel magazine. This past week, the southern Carroll County town took first place in Independent We Stand’s “Best Main Street in America” contest. Sykesville received more than 125,000 votes in the website’s contest, and is set to earn $25,000 as a grand prize. Even cooler, Julie Della-Maria, executive director of the Downtown Sykesville Connection, told us that a large portion of the prize money is being set aside for for the town’s small businesses. Sykesville is set to receive its prize next month, and while Independent We Stand tries to celebrate the winner around July 4, things are being shuffled because of the coronavirus. Della-Maria said Sykesville had hoped to create a float for the “The Best Main Street in America” victory, but are now hoping to celebrate at the Year of the Woman event scheduled for Aug. 16 or the Arts and Wine Festival, which has been moved to September. Sykesville’s Main Street won the “semifinals” round against nine other municipalities across America. Some of the other cities might have cooler names (Chattahoochee, Florida, and Snohomish, Washington, in particular) but Sykesville’s chill factor continues to reign supreme.