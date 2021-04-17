Our View: Thumbs up to lifesavers at Century, a distinguished principal and an ace | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: It’s a nightmare nobody wants to experience, but Century High School officials found themselves in one three months ago when a student collapsed and stopped breathing. But the fact that everyone was able to recount the story in-person at Wednesday’s Carroll County Board of Education speaks to the heroism that took place that day. Jackson Reed, 17, was participating in physical training during his JROTC class Jan. 8 inside the high school’s wrestling room. About 20 minutes into class, he collapsed. Century’s school resource officer, Master Deputy Demonte Harvey, and nurse Lynn Runk rushed to the scene, as did Principal Brian Booz. They thought Reed was having a seizure, then noticed he wasn’t breathing. Both Runk and Harvey administered chest compressions, 9-1-1 was called, and a defibrillator was used. Runk and Harvey were recognized and given certificates for helping save Reed’s life. School officials referred to them as heroes and begged Sheriff Jim DeWees, who was also present at the board meeting, not to promote Harvey so he doesn’t leave his post at Century High. Booz, who spoke to a room full of people inside the board room, said it felt like it took 185 minutes for emergency services to arrive, but it was about nine minutes. Reed was later taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital. “It was the scariest moment because I thought the worst was going to happen,” Booz said. Reed spoke during the school board meeting as well, and thanks everyone involved in saving his life. “I hope that if anyone has a medical emergency like me, that you’re at Century High School because that’s one of the safest places in the world,” Reed said.