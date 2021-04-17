Our View: Thumbs up to lifesavers at Century, a distinguished principal and an ace | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: It’s a nightmare nobody wants to experience, but Century High School officials found themselves in one three months ago when a student collapsed and stopped breathing. But the fact that everyone was able to recount the story in-person at Wednesday’s Carroll County Board of Education speaks to the heroism that took place that day. Jackson Reed, 17, was participating in physical training during his JROTC class Jan. 8 inside the high school’s wrestling room. About 20 minutes into class, he collapsed. Century’s school resource officer, Master Deputy Demonte Harvey, and nurse Lynn Runk rushed to the scene, as did Principal Brian Booz. They thought Reed was having a seizure, then noticed he wasn’t breathing. Both Runk and Harvey administered chest compressions, 9-1-1 was called, and a defibrillator was used. Runk and Harvey were recognized and given certificates for helping save Reed’s life. School officials referred to them as heroes and begged Sheriff Jim DeWees, who was also present at the board meeting, not to promote Harvey so he doesn’t leave his post at Century High. Booz, who spoke to a room full of people inside the board room, said it felt like it took 185 minutes for emergency services to arrive, but it was about nine minutes. Reed was later taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital. “It was the scariest moment because I thought the worst was going to happen,” Booz said. Reed spoke during the school board meeting as well, and thanks everyone involved in saving his life. “I hope that if anyone has a medical emergency like me, that you’re at Century High School because that’s one of the safest places in the world,” Reed said.
THUMBS UP: Glen Messier, principal of Mechanicsville Elementary, is the first administrator from Carroll County to be honored with the National Distinguished Principal Award. The Maryland Association of Elementary School Principals, or MAESP, chose Messier for the honor. He called it “a huge honor and a huge victory for Carroll County Public Schools.” The program has recognized elementary and middle school principals for 37 years who set high standards for instruction, student achievement, character and climate for students, families and staff in their learning communities. Steve Wernick, director of elementary schools, said the award is about administrators who show leadership, compassion and commitment to the students, staff and families. He said Messier “has gone above and beyond in supporting not only his staff but his community needs.” Messier, finishing up his fifth year as principal of Mechanicsville. will attend a gala in Washington, D.C. in October and possibly tour the White House.
THUMBS UP: Winters Mill High School senior Tucker Dorsey had quite the memorable round while competing on the varsity golf team during a match against city rival Westminster on April 6. Dorsey fired a hole-in-one on the par-3 fifth hole at Westminster National Golf Course by using a hybrid club from about 215 yards away. WM coach David Andrews told us via email those from the tee box had a feeling it was going to be a solid birdie chance but didn’t see where the ball landed on the green. “We didn’t know until as he was walking up the hill, his mom had driven up [in a cart] and [saw] that it wasn’t on the green, another coach checked and it was in the hole,” Andrews said. “Mom was jumping up and down. ... The whole course around us stopped and was cheering.”