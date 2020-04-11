Our View: Thumbs down for heinous killings in Mount Airy; thumbs up for county actions on coronavirus

THUMBS DOWN: Do you want the good news first, or the bad? These days, there’s much more bad than we’re typically used to here in Carroll County. We’d be remiss, though, if we didn’t acknowledge a particularly painful tragedy that, unfortunately, came in an already extremely difficult time. On April 2, a 35-year-old Gaithersburg man shot and killed his estranged wife, 36-year-old Heather Zujkowski and 18-year-old Noah Homayouni, a student at South Carroll High School. Police believe the shooter, who later killed himself in a standoff with Montgomery County police, fired 30 rounds from a rifle. An act of violence this brazen, this cruel rarely strikes the communities of Carroll County. We must stand united against such horrendous gun violence. That it came during an anxious, uncertain time, when the coronavirus is sweeping through the country, killing many and forcing much of society to a halt, makes the news harder to process. In this tragedy, we’ve lost valued members of the community. Zujkowski, a mother of three, had been working with the town on installing an all-inclusive playground. “Heather was very sweet and kind. You could see the love she had for her children,” Mayor Patrick Rockinberg told us. Homayouni was described by a South Carroll lacrosse teammate as “probably the most hard-working kid” and had been signed to play lacrosse at Howard Community College this fall. South Carroll senior Dylan O’Neill told us, “He was very determined to be the best he could.” Zujkowski and Homayouni were both senselessly taken from this community far too early, and for that we are angry. Mount Airy is in profound grieving. We’re thinking of the family members and dear friends of the victims. May their memories be a blessing.