Our View: Thumbs up to local makers of masks, private schools’ quick online pivot, a drive-thru confessional

THUMBS UP: With all the tragic and discouraging news unfolding daily out of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s heartening to see so many local citizens stepping up to fill a critical void. We featured some, though certainly not all, in Thursday’s Times, among them the Carroll County Mask Makers Facebook group founded by Julie Thieberger Rosenthal. “Friday [March 21], I made a mask and posted it on the Sykesville page and a nurse from Fort Meade contacted me and said, ‘Oh my God, can you please make some of these?’ ” Rosenthal told us. By the middle of last week, the group had more than 650 members — 70 volunteers who sew, 20 who pick up and drop off the finished masks, and others who donate materials — and had sewn and donated more than 2,600 free masks to health care workers all around the region, including at Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center, Frederick Hospital, Sinai Hospital and University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, according to the group’s records. While hand- or machine-sewn masks are filling some gaps immediately, masks of a more sophisticated manufacture might soon meet hospital approvals and help fill in for more critical situations. Zach Tomlin is taking his IT company, Westminster-based Tomlin Technology Inc., in that direction. After finding open-sourced plans for using 3-D printers to print face masks, Tomlin and his company decided to jump all in, got monetary donations from other companies, and ordered machinery. “We are up to over $3,000 in donations and now have nine printers on the way,” he told us. Tomlin said he hopes to get up and running next week and will be donating the masks they produce. Kudos to the Mask Makers to Tomlin and to everyone out there doing what they can to help get us through this crisis.