Our View: Thumbs up to local makers of masks, private schools’ quick online pivot, a drive-thru confessional

THUMBS UP: With all the tragic and discouraging news unfolding daily out of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s heartening to see so many local citizens stepping up to fill a critical void. We featured some, though certainly not all, in Thursday’s Times, among them the Carroll County Mask Makers Facebook group founded by Julie Thieberger Rosenthal. “Friday [March 21], I made a mask and posted it on the Sykesville page and a nurse from Fort Meade contacted me and said, ‘Oh my God, can you please make some of these?’ ” Rosenthal told us. By the middle of last week, the group had more than 650 members — 70 volunteers who sew, 20 who pick up and drop off the finished masks, and others who donate materials — and had sewn and donated more than 2,600 free masks to health care workers all around the region, including at Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center, Frederick Hospital, Sinai Hospital and University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, according to the group’s records. While hand- or machine-sewn masks are filling some gaps immediately, masks of a more sophisticated manufacture might soon meet hospital approvals and help fill in for more critical situations. Zach Tomlin is taking his IT company, Westminster-based Tomlin Technology Inc., in that direction. After finding open-sourced plans for using 3-D printers to print face masks, Tomlin and his company decided to jump all in, got monetary donations from other companies, and ordered machinery. “We are up to over $3,000 in donations and now have nine printers on the way,” he told us. Tomlin said he hopes to get up and running next week and will be donating the masks they produce. Kudos to the Mask Makers to Tomlin and to everyone out there doing what they can to help get us through this crisis.
THUMBS UP: When the Maryland State Department of Education closed schools after March 13, private schools followed suit. And the private schools in Carroll seem to have made a speedy and successful transition to online learning. Students at Springdale Preparatory Academy in New Windsor were already learning virtually on March 18. Part of keeping a structured environment was writing an adjusted honor code for an online environment and having each teacher draft their own “classroom” expectations. Carroll Christian School in Westminster started with work packets for students through a drive-thru system for picking up and turning in work. Technology staff began setting up students and staff for virtual classroom learning, which began March 23, with teachers teaching video lectures just as they would in person, and students watch from home. Mount Airy Christian Academy began distance learning March 18. Each day, first thing in the morning, students receive a video from teachers for each of their subjects and notes on what assignments to complete for the day. At Gerstell Academy in Finksburg, remote educational opportunities are for academic classes as well as special areas. Division heads at the school are holding video conference meetings with parents to update them. North Carroll Community School in Westminster, started distance learning on Monday, March 30 with a focus on teacher created content. Teachers are working on preparing video lessens and interactive games to teach concepts. The Montessori School of Westminster sent kids home on March 13 with two weeks of work to do as well as some digital activities for the older ones, and they moved learning online on March 30. Carroll Lutheran School in Westminster also began with two weeks of hard copy work and then moved to educational websites such as Google Classroom on March 30.
THUMBS UP: With the restrictions put in place as we attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, gatherings are forbidden and churches have been closed. But, to many, the need to exercise their faith is more important than ever, so various houses of worship are doing what they can, including holding services online. St. John Roman Catholic Church in Westminster has been offering drive-thru confessionals as a way to help members of the community exercise their faith while also social distancing. “Everyone knows when you go to Burger King or when you go to Chick-fil-A or you go through a drive-thru — you kind of pull up to the window, you place your order — so we kind of set it up the same way as a drive-thru experience,” said Father Mark Bialek of St. John. According to Emily Alster, communications coordinator for St. John Roman Catholic Church, they have tried to stick to their regular times for confessions: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays; and 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sundays. The confessions started March 18, and they had a bigger turnout than expected, Bialek said. “We were surprised at the response,” he said. “We had over 70 cars show up between those two hours, so I heard confessions for about two and a half hours. People were very patient, people stayed in their cars and we got through all the confessions.”