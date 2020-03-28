Our View: Thumbs up for Carroll County creativity in face of coronavirus, Keymar blood drive

There’s no question that there are parts of the population especially vulnerable to not just the coronavirus, but the ripples it has sent throughout our society as well. And the agencies and nonprofits that serve many of those more vulnerable individuals are working hard to find ways to continue services, while keeping everyone involved healthy and safe. The Shepherd’s Staff is continuing with its other services as best as possible on an appointment-only basis. Some of their usual services, such as emergency financial assistance with rent, are not needed at this moment thanks to Hogan’s halting evictions and water shutoffs, but there’s no question that most of their services will be needed in a big way in the months ahead. Carroll County Food Sunday is also working to provide essential services while keeping everyone involved, a task that is proving difficult. It doesn’t help that a significant chunk of the food bank’s clients are food-insecure seniors, who are particularly at risk for the coronavirus. On two days this past week, though, they did distribute shelf-stable, nonperishable foods from the East Middle School parking lot. Access Carroll, which provides health and dental care to low-income people, has continued to operate, though they started screening anyone entering the building for symptoms of the coronavirus. And their regular appointments, as much as possible, are being conducted through remote video sessions. Human Services Programs of Carroll County Inc., which operates Carroll’s emergency and homeless shelters, including the cold weather shelter, is also staying open. HSP staff are meeting with people for services such as rapid rehousing, and they are also going out to homeless encampments and touching base with people. Department of Social Services programs — such as SNAP benefits, child support services and home energy assistance — are still functioning, but anyone who needs help can call 1-800-332-6347 or visit www.mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us.