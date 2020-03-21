Our View: Thumbs up for local efforts in response to coronavirus, ‘Jeopardy!’ winner, moving gesture for a dying father

THUMBS UP: Name an Eldersburg native who used knowledge gained in part at Liberty High School to win on “Jeopardy!” In the form of a question, of course. The answer is Andrea Dragan, who racked up winnings of over $19,000 in an episode of the iconic quiz show to earn a pretty impressive title. “So yes, I am the reigning ‘Jeopardy!’ champion, which is maybe one of the coolest titles I could ever imagine having,” she told us during an interview on Thursday morning. The reign was brief, as she finished second on the Thursday broadcast, but memorable. “I wanted to put out my best performance, and I certainly feel like I did that." Dragan said the highlight of her run on the show was meeting host Alex Trebek, who has publicly shared details of his ongoing battle against cancer. She called him “an absolutely wonderful, genuine person and extremely funny.” Dragan attributed her win to her acumen with her buzzer as well as to history classes at Liberty High. The longtime “Jeopardy!” fan plans to celebrate by traveling with her husband, but that will have to wait until after restrictions resulting from the global pandemic of COVID-19 have been lifted.