Our View: Thumbs up for local efforts in response to coronavirus, ‘Jeopardy!’ winner, moving gesture for a dying father

THUMBS UP: The coronavirus pandemic spreading across the state, country and world is doing far more than upending social plans. It’s leading to deaths, mass layoffs, tanking economies and so on, and it is showing no signs of stopping even in the next several weeks. The crisis also known as COVID-19, the disease caused by this coronavirus, is worthy of what would probably be the easiest “thumbs down” we’ve ever given. However, some responses at the local level have been reassuring, and so we’re instead giving “thumbs up” to those who are acting here in Carroll County to make things even just a little better for many going through tough times right now.
Carroll Hospital appears to have been the first in the state to offer drive-up testing for the coronavirus. The hospital has set up a specimen collection tent on the third floor of its parking garage to allow for the rapid testing of those suspected of having the coronavirus but are not yet showing symptoms. Those specimens collected are then sent to LabCorp for analysis, with results taking three to four days. Note that the testing is only open to individuals who have been screened and referred by their physician. The tent is open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., then from noon to 6 p.m.
While schools are closed statewide, Carroll County Public Schools has offered meals for kids 18 and younger. The best part is they’re giving out meals to all, regardless of whether they are enrolled in CCPS. The Emergency Meal Distribution program now offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. It operates Monday through Friday, and children must be present to receive the meals.
And local eateries are adapt to the harsh realities of the coronavirus pandemic by adding or expanding carryout and delivery options. Liquor license holders joined in that approach last this week. Keith Benfer, chief inspector for the liquor board, encourages Carroll residents to buy from local businesses as they face a “very uncertain future.” He told us he’s urging the following: “Shop local. Help local businesses.” We urge all local residents who are able to do as he recommends. These businesses need our support, and they’re adapting to stay in operation while staying safe in the best way they can.
THUMBS UP: Westminster High School Principal John Baugher, and the staff of Anne Arundel Medical Center, helped make the best of a tragic situation last week. Andrew Pawlack Jr. desperately wanted to see the youngest of his nine children graduate from high school and on March 10 Westminster senior Sebastian Pawlack, with the help of Baugher, celebrated his graduation in the ICU. Doctors made it clear to the family that Andrew Pawlack had little time left, so Sebastian’s mother and Andrew’s ex-wife, Tina King-Myrick, called Baugher at about 6 p.m. He was at the hospital by 8, with a graduation gown and a diploma cover from the school. Andrew got to see Sebastian’s graduation recognized by the principal as “Pomp and Circumstance” played on a sister’s cellphone. Andrew gestured and smiled throughout the brief, impromptu ceremony, and gave his son the keys to his truck as a graduation gift. Baugher called it “touching.” King-Myrick told us, of Baugher: "He took sadness and changed the whole environment and made it a celebration for that moment.” She also thanked the hospital staff for their “amazing” accommodations. Andrew died two days later. A gofundme account was established to help Pawlack’s children with the expenses of his medical care and funeral at gf.me/u/xqth38.
THUMBS UP: Name an Eldersburg native who used knowledge gained in part at Liberty High School to win on “Jeopardy!” In the form of a question, of course. The answer is Andrea Dragan, who racked up winnings of over $19,000 in an episode of the iconic quiz show to earn a pretty impressive title. “So yes, I am the reigning ‘Jeopardy!’ champion, which is maybe one of the coolest titles I could ever imagine having,” she told us during an interview on Thursday morning. The reign was brief, as she finished second on the Thursday broadcast, but memorable. “I wanted to put out my best performance, and I certainly feel like I did that." Dragan said the highlight of her run on the show was meeting host Alex Trebek, who has publicly shared details of his ongoing battle against cancer. She called him “an absolutely wonderful, genuine person and extremely funny.” Dragan attributed her win to her acumen with her buzzer as well as to history classes at Liberty High. The longtime “Jeopardy!” fan plans to celebrate by traveling with her husband, but that will have to wait until after restrictions resulting from the global pandemic of COVID-19 have been lifted.