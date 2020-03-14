Our View: Thumbs down to especially painful fire; thumbs up to history project, parade plans, Main Street

THUMBS DOWN: A building that once housed the Strawbridge Home for Boys, a landmark in Eldersburg, burned Friday night and the shocked owner, Chantana Lim, said he suspects arson. The Strawbridge Home for Boys opened in 1924 and provided a home to hundreds of boys until it closed in the late 1950s. The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the structure loss to be $500,000, and its contents at $10,000. Lim told us he bought the building five or six years ago and closed it a few years ago with plans to renovate. At that time, he had electricity to the building cut off, hence his suspicions about the cause of the fire. Neighbors reported hearing a “small explosion” coming from the property. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating. A Sheriff’s Office spokesman detailed two incidents at the property since the property was occupied. Lim said the property was not insured and while some want to restore the building because of its historical significance, he’s not sure if that is a viable option. Regardless of the cause, the night the old Home for Boys burned down was a sad one for the community. If it was arson, here’s hoping those responsible are brought to justice as soon as possible.
THUMBS UP: At an open house Thursday night, history buffs, relatives of those who served and other interested parties turned out at Westminster High School to see an exhibit featuring more than 650 students who once attended Westminster and served our country in the military during World War II. The project is the culmination of more than a decade of research by Westminster history teacher Steve Bowersox, who gathered information on the veterans from various archives to present it. The display included close to 400 photos of those who graduated from Westminster and information about their service. Photos were not available for those who attended the school but did not graduate. Bowersox started working on the project in 2007 after speaking with a woman who said her son had been president of his class and killed in World War II. From there, Bowersox painstakingly collected information from yearbooks, other periodicals, the Historical Society of Carroll County and newspaper archives. The exhibit was on display in the school for several days before the open house for today’s Westminster students to see as they walked the halls. “I hope the current students will be proud of the school they attend,” Bowersox told us, "and have an appreciation for those that came before them.”
THUMBS UP: Memorial Day should feel just a little more special in Taneytown this year after it was announced at Monday night’s city council meeting that the city’s Memorial Day parade, once a tradition in Taneytown, would return this summer. Mayor Bradley Wantz told us parades in the city had largely been halted after the streetscape project in 2012, but that Taneytown residents wanted the Memorial Day parade back. “It was made very clear from residents that they missed the parades that were hosted in the city many years ago,” the mayor said. “I remember marching in the parades when I was younger and seeing the sidewalks filled with people waving and gathering candy. We want to help bring back that same sense of community!” He said the city approached the State Highway Association in 2019 and clarified “what it would take to return these celebrations to the city.” The traditional parade route had to be changed due to a lack of a detour around downtown but by temporarily directing traffic onto Antrim Boulevard and Trevanion Road, they can run the parade on E. Baltimore Street from Grand Drive to Broad Street. The parade should make this year’s Memorial Day in Taneytown one to remember.
THUMBS UP: It wouldn’t be the first feather in the town’s cap, but we’re rooting for Sykesville as it strives to win the title of Best Main Street of America. The town’s Main Street is in the running along with more than 60 other Main Streets around the country. New Market’s Main Street in Frederick County is the only other one in Maryland to be nominated for the contest, which is presented by Independent We Stand, an organization that promotes buying local and supporting small businesses across the country, according to its website. At stake here are bragging rights and a $25,000 grand prize that certainly wouldn’t hurt to have. The contest is currently in the voting stage, and supporters can vote up to 25 times a day on their nominee page, which can be found at www.mainstreetcontest.com. The first stage of voting ends April 19 and will then move to voting for the quarter-finalists. Voting for semifinalists will take place between April 19 and May 24. The grand-prize winner will be announced May 27. We hope Carroll countians everywhere will rally behind this small town — Budget Travel magazine’s Coolest Small Town in America in 2016, by the way.