Our View: Thumbs down to especially painful fire; thumbs up to history project, parade plans, Main Street

THUMBS DOWN: A building that once housed the Strawbridge Home for Boys, a landmark in Eldersburg, burned Friday night and the shocked owner, Chantana Lim, said he suspects arson. The Strawbridge Home for Boys opened in 1924 and provided a home to hundreds of boys until it closed in the late 1950s. The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the structure loss to be $500,000, and its contents at $10,000. Lim told us he bought the building five or six years ago and closed it a few years ago with plans to renovate. At that time, he had electricity to the building cut off, hence his suspicions about the cause of the fire. Neighbors reported hearing a “small explosion” coming from the property. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating. A Sheriff’s Office spokesman detailed two incidents at the property since the property was occupied. Lim said the property was not insured and while some want to restore the building because of its historical significance, he’s not sure if that is a viable option. Regardless of the cause, the night the old Home for Boys burned down was a sad one for the community. If it was arson, here’s hoping those responsible are brought to justice as soon as possible.