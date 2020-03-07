Our View: Thumbs up for homegrown business devoted to helping people, good news for CCPS, new splash pad

THUMBS UP: Lately, we’ve been writing about positive news relating to Carroll County Public Schools on a near-weekly basis, and this week is no different. The latest bit of good news relates to the youngest students in the school system — kindergartners. The percentage of kindergartners coming into CCPS schools showing the skills and behaviors necessary to start school is among the best in Maryland and has remained relatively steady. According to the most recent Kindergarten Readiness Assessment results, 59% of Carroll County students demonstrated readiness. Last year, the percentage of Carroll students demonstrating readiness was 61%, and it was 59% the year before that. And the average rate across Maryland was 47%, so our kindergartners are ahead of the pack. When it comes to early education, it’s important to get a good start, so this is welcome news for CCPS and the childcare organizations it partners with. As Pamela Meyers, supervisor of early childhood education, told us, “There is information out there about when we invest dollars in quality early childcare programs, we do see a return on that for our families. Better education, health, social and economic outcomes. The work that ... we do early, has an impact on the future.” It appears to be working. But don’t forget: Kindergarten registration week for CCPS takes place March 9-13 for the 2020-21 school year.