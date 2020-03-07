Our View: Thumbs up for homegrown business devoted to helping people, good news for CCPS, new splash pad

THUMBS UP: A homegrown business is starting to make some moves. Westminster-based TheraFit Rehab, a physical therapy business, continues to expand throughout Maryland and even outside the state. Of course, businesses expand all the time; the special thing about this one is exactly the work it’s involved in. TheraFit’s mission is to help those with physical disabilities — including neurological disorders — through therapeutic rehabilitation. Co-owners Gina Della and Justin Gilligan, a mother-and-son duo, began expanding soon after opening their first Westminster location in 2012. They hope that by expanding, they can make physical therapy services more accessible to everyone — a noble, worthwhile mission. But the business started much earlier, in 2006, after helping her brother one-on-one to recover from a bad car accident. What a way to start a business — selfless devotion to helping rehabilitate a loved one, then later decided to do the same for others. “What makes us different from most physical therapy clinics is we see people, like my uncle, who’ve been affected by neurological disabilities, things like strokes, cerebral palsy, brain injuries, or like traumatic brain injuries, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy," Gilligan told us. How’s that for a business model?
THUMBS UP: Lately, we’ve been writing about positive news relating to Carroll County Public Schools on a near-weekly basis, and this week is no different. The latest bit of good news relates to the youngest students in the school system — kindergartners. The percentage of kindergartners coming into CCPS schools showing the skills and behaviors necessary to start school is among the best in Maryland and has remained relatively steady. According to the most recent Kindergarten Readiness Assessment results, 59% of Carroll County students demonstrated readiness. Last year, the percentage of Carroll students demonstrating readiness was 61%, and it was 59% the year before that. And the average rate across Maryland was 47%, so our kindergartners are ahead of the pack. When it comes to early education, it’s important to get a good start, so this is welcome news for CCPS and the childcare organizations it partners with. As Pamela Meyers, supervisor of early childhood education, told us, “There is information out there about when we invest dollars in quality early childcare programs, we do see a return on that for our families. Better education, health, social and economic outcomes. The work that ... we do early, has an impact on the future.” It appears to be working. But don’t forget: Kindergarten registration week for CCPS takes place March 9-13 for the 2020-21 school year.
THUMBS UP: Looking further ahead than kindergarten, CCPS also got a feather in its cap recently, courtesy of 11-year-old Lola Lugard. The Piney Ridge Elementary School student won first place in the annual fifth grade Arbor Day poster contest sponsored by the Maryland Department of the Environment. Lola’s watercolor painting — four colorful trees in shades of pink, orange, and green — certainly fit the contest theme of, "Trees are Terrific … in All Four Seasons!” As part of the award, Lola also won 15 trees for her school from the state. Where they will be planted at Piney Ridge has yet to be determined, but they could be planted as early as this spring. Students will be invited to give their input, which sounds like a wonderful way to engage that school community in a bit of environmental excitement. So this win wasn’t just an honor for an individual student. The school at large will benefit from the reward Lola has earned. We’re proud of this budding artist.
THUMBS UP: A new splash pad and a new playground are coming to Sykesville. The Sykesville Town Council recently awarded a bid to for a splash pad that will be installed at Millard Cooper Park, across from the Gate House Museum at the intersection of Cooper Drive and Warfield Road. The 2,500-square-foot concrete splash pad will include water features but no still water like a pool, though the specific design hasn’t been finalized. And don’t worry, it will be free to use. It’s being funded thanks to $100,000 from the town and a $150,000 grant the town received last summer from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Town officials hope to have it complete by the beginning of this summer, so cross your fingers. The new playground, funded by a separate grant, will be installed next to the splash pad. It could be set up as soon as this spring, we’re told. Back in June, town grants manager Jared Schumacher expressed a desire to make Cooper Park “a flagship park,” and it seems like the town is well on the way to achieving that.