Our View: Thumbs up for high graduation rates, seed library idea, local projects progressing

THUMBS UP: We were pleased to report this week that two local projects — very different from each other but important for different ways — are moving forward. The bigger of the two, a new stormwater pond in Westminster that has been years in the making, now has $2.1 million in funding lined up and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. That’s no small amount of money, but the funding was provided for in the county’s budget. The Langdon stormwater management pond, which will be located off George Street, will provide water quality treatment for a drainage area of 200 acres in Westminster, according to Tom Devilbiss, county director of land and resource management. He told us, “This project has been in the planning, design and permitting stages since 2014. It has been quite an adventure and journey for our staff. It is probably one of the largest, most complex projects we have done.” State funds are supporting the project, as they should. The pond is designed to naturally filter pollutants from stormwater before it ends up in Little Pipe Creek. Not only is the county required by the state to regulate stormwater, but it’s also the responsible thing to do with respect to the health of our environment. The county is currently appealing a case relating to stormwater management to the U.S. Supreme Court, but this project should be moving forward regardless of what happens on that front.