Our View: Thumbs up to ‘Kent Menace,’ Hospice Heroes, COVID testing for CCPS | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: In a world of superheroes, it’s cool to see someone from Carroll County make his presence known. Thanks to Westminster native Scott Braden, we will soon have a hero to call our own. Kent Menace is Braden’s creation, along with artist Mike Malbrough, and he’s set to make his debut in May with “Kent Menace #0: The Director’s Cut,” courtesy of American Mythology Productions. Kent Menace has a back story that encourages readers to think of watery depths, infernal fighting techniques, a pirate king father, and a Tritonblade imbued with the power of time travel, all leading up to an epic battle on which the fate of the world depends, according to an AMP news release. Braden conceived the character of Kent Menace and his back story while working for a comic distributor. Readers can expect to see Kent Menace face mythological foes and struggle with making an ultimate sacrifice. They will also be introduced to other characters that were brought to life by Malbrough. Braden said the original 16-page comic was limited to 200 copies and the Director’s Cut will be 32 pages long, and have a significantly larger print run. Kent Menace will be available in stores on May 12 and can be purchased at Gotham Comics in Westminster or at Cards, Comics and Collectibles in Reisterstown. “We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel,” he told us. “We’re just trying to make a funny comic that people can look at and go, ‘That’s a fun read.’ ”